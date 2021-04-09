House fire kills one, displaces two

Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m., a house fire occurred on 5th Street in Adrian. The elderly house owner and her sister escaped, but her 88 year old husband could not escape and died in the fire.

 Photo courtesy of John Rabbit

ADRIAN

Following a house fire on 5th Street in Adrian Wednesday morning, one person is dead and two others are displaced as stated by Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe in a phone interview Friday.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. and responders included the Adrian Fire Department, Adrian Quick Response, a sheriff’s deputy and Treasure Valley Paramedics. As the house was fully engulfed, mutual aid response was requested and was supplied by the Nyssa Fire Department.

According to Wolfe, Duane Daugherty, 88, was trapped inside the house and died in the fire. Information about the two survivors’ current situation was not available as of press time.

“Just glad [the other two] were able to get out,” said Wolfe. “It’s one of those very unfortunate things.”

The State Fire Marshal is investigating and has not yet determined the cause of the fire, according to Wolfe.

