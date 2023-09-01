ONTARIO — Oregon’s House District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, has been appointed to several committees for the 2023-24 interim, including ones he served on during the 2023 session. The district includes Baker, Grant, Harney, Lake and Malheur Counties, and parts of Deschutes County.
According to a news release on Wednesday from Speaker of the House Dan Rayfield, Owens will be serving on four committees, including as the vice chairman for one, and one subcommittee.
Owens’ appointments include three standing committees:
• Vice Chairman of Agriculture, Land Use, Natural Resources and Water Committee;
• Member of Climate, Energy and Environment Committee; and
• Member of Business and Labor Committee.
He will also be serving on Joint Interim Committees, including Ways and Means and Ways and Means - Natural Resources Subcommittee.
Owens was first appointed to House District 60 just before the short session in February of 2020. The following year, he won the Primary and General elections for the seat, and in 2022, voters overwhelmingly selected him to represent them again.
When the Legislature convenes in 2024, it will be a short session, which are held in even years, and which can last a maximum of 35 days.
Owen’s term serving House District 60 seat will expire at the end of 2024. There will be Primary and General elections for the seat. It is unknown yet whether Owens will run for office again. The first day to file for candidates to file for the Primary Election is Sept. 14.
