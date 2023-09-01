ONTARIO — Oregon’s House District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, has been appointed to several committees for the 2023-24 interim, including ones he served on during the 2023 session. The district includes Baker, Grant, Harney, Lake and Malheur Counties, and parts of Deschutes County.

According to a news release on Wednesday from Speaker of the House Dan Rayfield, Owens will be serving on four committees, including as the vice chairman for one, and one subcommittee.



