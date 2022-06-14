ONTARIO — A self-guided tour of local gardens and outdoor spaces on Saturday will include the opportunity to purchase breakfast or lunch along the way.
Rain or shine, TVCC Foundation is rolling out its annual Outdoor Living and Garden Tour on Saturday, with attendees being able to travel to and stroll through eight spaces at their own pace from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is worth noting that some gardens are not easily accessible to strollers or wheelchairs.
This year’s tour includes eight spaces, including Border & Blooms which will host Boon Farm to Fork from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They will provide breakfast and lunch items to purchase.
“Chef Emran will be preparing the food for purchase so garden-goers should plan to be at Border & Blooms during that time to enjoy his delicious food,” wrote Cathy Yasuda, chief development officer for TVCC and executive director for TVCC Foundation, in an email.
Eight is the most spaces the Foundation has featured on its annual tour, which is in its eighth year.
“We are thrilled about the garden spots we have on this year’s tour and this is the largest number of garden locations we have had,” Yasuda said.
The tour includes one stop each in Ontario and Parma and three stops each in Payette and Fruitland.
Details follow, which were taken from this year’s brochure.
• Ed and Judy George Garden: Located at 377 Outlook Dr., Ontario, the George’s garden is described as a “country cottage garden which offers a touch of rural farm life.” Tour-goers will get to see a greenhouse that Ed George built eight years ago, an original rose garden, a vegetable patch, a small cut flower garden and a shady retreat to sit and rest.
• Danny and Tami Little — Border & Blooms: This space at 7701 Elmore Rd. in Fruitland is a new “U-Pick” flower farm which specializes in fresh flowers for bouquets. Having opened in summer of 2021, the farm already has been host to numerous events, including classes, paint and sip events and teen nights. The farm officially opens on June 30 this year, and a ribbon cutting is planned.
• Dewane and Patty Kennington-Rooks Garden: This garden at 1305 Jessica Ave. in Fruitland is described as a cottage garden that with “dense plantings and a mixture of ornamental and edible plants.” It includes a garden shed, raised beds, irrigation system more than 60 varieties of roses, many spring bulbs and hanging baskets and containers. Argus readers may recognize Patty Kennington-Rooks’ name, as she regularly pens a column for our Friday Religion page.
• Dr. Mark and Vanessa Christenson Garden: The Christenson’s water-wise space is at 4942 Eagle View Court in Fruitland. Attendees will get a look at xeric plants and irrigation methods that avoid water waste as well as cottage-style flower beds with drought-tolerant plants, including roses.
• Toby and Kate White Garden: This garden at 1035 First Ave. S. in Payette is part of one of Payette’s historic landmarks, the Davidson House, which dates back to 1890. It features a wide variety of rose bushes and flower varieties. It is known as ‘The Disneyland yard’ by the White’s family, in reference to the immaculate upkeep and many bright colors and plant varieties.
• Marty and Jackie Ashby Garden: The Ashby Garden at 137 S. 12th St. in Payette is also part of a historic home that was built in 1905. The owners are builders who “fell in love” with the home the moment they saw it. Their goal: give it some love by respecting the original building.
• Rod and Pam Hemenway — Lavender Garden: After visiting a lavender festival in 2016, the Hemenway family decided to build Lavender Gardens of Payette at 9090 Washoe Rd. They hosted their first lavender festival in 2019, which features five varieties of the scent-producing blooms. The Hemenways make a range of products, from edible treats to body products, and have future plans to expand.
• Jeff and Lucinda Hyatt — Potted Porch: This working family farm is at 4255 Highway 95 in Parma. Crops grown include a wide assortment of vegetables and flowers. It also includes a refurbished dairy barn and a creek running through it.
Funds raised from the garden tour go toward scholarships for Treasure Valley Community College students.
Yasuda said organizers are “looking forward to beautiful weather so everyone can enjoy being outdoors and seeing some of our wonderful garden and outdoor spaces. We are grateful to all our garden hosts for graciously opening up their spaces for this year’s tour.”
