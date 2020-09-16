ASSE Student Exchange Programs is now looking for American families to host high school students from Eurasia, Germany and countries with significant Muslim population. All these exceptional students have received scholarships through the U.S. State Department-sponsored programs: Future Leaders Exchange Program (FLEX) Program, Congress Bundestag Youth Exchange Program (CBYX) and Kennedy Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Program (YES). These scholarship recipients will spend the second semester of the academic year in the U.S. The historic US State Department programs seek to foster democracy and values inherent in a free-market economy. Your support of these students and programs like this reinforces the United States’ commitment to education and opportunity throughout the world.
ASSE is currently seeking host families for these well-qualified, bright, motivated and well-screened students coming from various parts of the world, including; Latvia, Ukraine, Poland, Egypt, Jordan, Ghana, and Germany. By living with local host families and attending local high schools, these scholarship students acquire an understanding of American values and build on leadership skills.
If anyone interested in opening their home and sharing their family life with a young person from abroad, please call (800) 733-2773 or go online at www.ASSEhosts.com or email asseusawest@asse.com.
