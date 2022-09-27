Hoss Johnson completes every available merit badge

Boy Scout Hoss Johnson shows off his 138 merit badges in this early September photo. He is presently working on an Eagle Scout project which benefits Harper School, which involves the installation of a 40-foot flag pole and beautification around the campus.

 Photo submitted by Brandon Johnson

VALE — Although the Associated Press reported in July 2021 a 43% plunge in membership in the Boy Scouts of America, 15-year-old Boy Scout Hoss Johnson remains firmly dedicated to scouting. In fact, he has completed every available merit badge ahead of earning his Eagle Scout ranking.

In a phone interview with the Argus on Sept. 16, Victor Noble, scoutmaster of Troop 453 in Vale, shared about him working toward this milestone.



