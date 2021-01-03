VALE
Fifty-two business owners in Malheur County were awarded a portion of the more than $760,000 in grant funding through the federal CARES Act, which was distributed to Oregon counties through the governor’s office.
According to a news release from the County Court, the funds were targeted at businesses in Malheur County which were financially impacted by COVID-19. The hospitality industry was prioritized, along with other businesses prohibited from operations under Gov. Kate Brown’s mandates aimed at stopping the spread of COVID.
Businesses were allowed to submit applications for the grants through Dec. 23, and 86 were turned in, seeking more than $1.8 million in total, twice the money that was available, the release reads.
Applications were reviewed by county staff for completeness and eligibility, and then the County Court made the funding decisions.
Twenty-nine restaurants, with more than 229 all-time employees received $2,985.50 per employee, with $40,000 the maximum per restaurant. Owners received an additional $4,000 if they lived in the county.
Five gyms, dance studios or fitness studios received $2,500 or $5,000, depending on owner’s residency.
Three nonprofit businesses were funded at $2,500 each.
Ten small personal-service businesses, open but closed for a time, were awarded $2,500 or $5,000 depending on residency, as were five small retail businesses.
Fifty-six percent of the businesses awarded funds are owned by women, and more than 25% are Hispanic/Latino owned, according to the release.
Funds were mailed out Wednesday and Thursday.
“We appreciate all the applications, and we thank all businesses for applying and operating in Malheur County,” said County Judge Dan Joyce in a printed statement. “Unfortunately, there were not enough funds to distribute to every business that applied, but all applications were important as they demonstrated the immeasurable Impact and considerable financial need in our community.”
All the applications received be kept on file for consideration if additional CARES funding is provided in the future.
