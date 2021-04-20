Honors banquet unfolds at Fiesta Farms, Saturday

It was a full house at the recent Nyssa Chamber of Commerce Honors Banquet and Auction, as the event was sold out in 2012. Due to the likelihood of a large crowd at this year's event, and the need to have ample space to social distance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will take place at an onion shed.

NYSSA

Normally held in February, the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will hold its annual honors banquet Saturday evening, at a less-than-usual location: the Fiesta Farms onion shed, which is being used to ensure ample social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme this year will be Americana, and the event will begin with a dessert auction, followed by dinner.

Honorees this year will include Dirk DeBoer, agriculturist of the year; Nyssa Tractor & Implement, business of the year; the Nyssa School Board and superintendent as a group for educators of the year; Alesha Munk, citizen of the year; and public servants of the year and Ed and Janet Peterson.

The event is the Nyssa Chamber’s major fundraiser of the year to support its programs and operations.

