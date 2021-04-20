Honors banquet unfolds at Fiesta Farms, Saturday

NYSSA
Normally held in February, the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will hold its annual honors banquet Saturday evening, at a less-than-usual location: the Fiesta Farms onion shed, which is being used to ensure ample social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theme this year will be Americana, and the event will begin with a dessert auction, followed by dinner.
Honorees this year will include Dirk DeBoer, agriculturist of the year; Nyssa Tractor & Implement, business of the year; the Nyssa School Board and superintendent as a group for educators of the year; Alesha Munk, citizen of the year; and public servants of the year and Ed and Janet Peterson.
The event is the Nyssa Chamber’s major fundraiser of the year to support its programs and operations.
