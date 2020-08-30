Homeschool veterans share tips for those with students learning at home

ONTARIO — Over the next few weeks every student in Malheur County will be starting the 2020-2021 school year, with the vast majority of students doing so via comprehensive distance learning.
While schools districts have been adamant that comprehensive distance learning in the fall will be different than what students did in the spring (which was ungraded), the education of students this year will require a lot of help from parents.
For much of their educational careers, Ontario’s Kiyo and Kenji Teramura were homeschooled by their parents, Richard and Kami, who are confident that parents will be able to help facilitate their children’s education from home.
“People will say, ‘Oh, I’m not smart enough.’ But there’s people who can help,” Richard said. “The teachers will be there for them, too.”
Kami, who was the primary teacher for her sons, said it was a learning experience for all three Teramuras.
“It was really surprising, all the things that I didn’t remember from when I was in school,” Kami said. “Just be creative. It’s going to be hard, but they can do it. It is a lot of sacrifice, but that is what being a parent is all about.”
In terms of creating a work space for the students, Kami said the Teramura house had a designated classroom the first year, but that didn’t last too long.
“Every year, the setup was different,” Kami said. “We started in the basement, because we wanted it to be separate and I didn’t want to have to move papers around the house. We had desks that first year but we got rid of that.”
After that, Kami said Kiyo and Kenji generally did work around the house, but Kami was strict in keeping schedules for the students and had organized checklists that they had to work on throughout the day. Kami said she needed Kiyo and Kenji to show that their work was completed and they couldn’t go and see their friends until it was all done.
With a classroom of just two students, Richard said they were able to tailor the lessons for their kids.
“It gave us the ability to find a curriculum that works with the student,” Richard said. “Kids just learn differently. That was huge for Kiyo, that we were able to make a curriculum that met his needs.”
Additionally, Kami said it was important to notice when either of her sons were struggling with a lesson.
“If the kids needed to redo Algebra I, then we redid Algebra I,” she said, adding that they were also able to make lessons about things that the kids enjoyed. “You’re a whole lot more inclined to enjoy school if it’s in the format you like.”
With both Kiyo and Kenji both done with high school, both Kami and Richard said they are happy that homeschooling their children gave them more time to spend with their boys.
“It gave us a lot of opportunities to build relationships with the kids,” Kami said. “You really have to learn how to work together.”
They also were able to do their school in their own way. One year, Richard said the family was able to schedule a trip to Yellowstone during the opening weeks of the school year.
Richard added that the Teramura family was lucky enough to have a parent that is able to be home during the day, which is a luxury that not every family can afford.
“It’s going to be the toughest for those families that don’t have someone who can stay at home with the kids,” Richard said.
Kami said she is hopeful that parents will be able to come together to make sure that the students all get their work done.
“I hope this brings families closer together,” Kami said. Adding how important it is to reach out to others when you don’t think you have a firm grasp on a subject that you’re trying to help your student with. “It’s a community thing.”
Nik Streng is a sports and news reporter at The Argus Observer. He can be reached at (541) 823-4806 or by emailing niklass@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
