Homeschool students get private ceremony

Students in the West Treasure Valley Christian Homeschool who participated in this year’s private commencement ceremonies, from left, are Camron Doggett of Payette, Kendra Gertner, of Fruitland, Madeline Hamilton, of Council, and Kenji Teramura, of Ontario. Pastor Matthew Phipps from Valley Christian Church in Fruitland was the keynote speaker for this year’s commencement which was held on Saturday.

 Photo courtesy of Kami Teramura
