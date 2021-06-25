PAYETTE — If you’re a homeowner who has built or renovated your home in recent years, you’re probably used to dealing with red tape to get projects approved. But one Payette resident feels more than taped down by city regulations as he tries to reduce his burden in his retirement years.
In seeking to de-annex his property from the city, Adrian Morrisette told the Payette City Council in a public hearing at its regular meeting Monday that has had nothing but trouble trying to split his Center Avenue property to sell a portion of it. The property is adjacent to land owned by the Payette School District.
Morrisette was recovering from a recent surgery and was accompanied at this meeting by legal representative Alexandra Greene of Boise, who helped facilitate communication as the surgery made hearing difficult for Morrisette this evening. Morrisette originally bought the property to renovate an existing pond and build a custom home, and was approved to do so three years ago.
“When trying to turn in a petition for de-annexation, March 26, 2021, the city refused to receive the form, stating that the wrong form was used,” said Greene. “It took, I believe, three different tries of me coming in before [Morrisette] was able to receive the form.”
Greene pointed out that water and sewer services never provided to the land in question.
“Since the city Gold Ridge annexation in 2007, services have never been provided to the annexed portion of Center Avenue. There has been no progress, no development.”
Greene noted neighbors have seen their local tax burden double.
“The city has not even maintained the road or done consistent snow removal,” she said. “When the city recently resurfaced Center Avenue, they stopped resurfacing right before all of the properties in question.”
Greene further noted that neighbors in the annexed area had to pay for their own wells and septic tanks to be installed. She notes that Morrisette’s petition was signed by most neighbors, with one writing a separate letter to request the property be de-annexed.
According to the background statement in the meeting’s agenda packet, an error in the current short plat ordinance meant neither the city engineer nor the city surveyor would sign off on Morrisette’s Feb. 5 application to subdivide the 12.65 acre property into three parcels.
“Morrisette requested the City to make an exception on his application and allow splitting off of the residence and the 2 acres it sits on, as he had the home sold and under contract to close,” according to the agenda. “The Engineer and Surveyor made an exception for … Morrisette to split the parcel into two lots with the requirements of a future road expansion being shown on the shot plat map and the dedication of [right of way] as required by ordinance. On Feb. 25, 2021, … Morrisette signed a warranty deed for City right of way and a memorandum of understanding for deferral of curb, gutter, sidewalk, and street improvements.”
The Payette Planning and Zoning Commission expressed in its May 27 public hearing that the proposal would create an enclave of unannexed property in town, in violation of state statutes.
“In addition, city services are being provided and will continue to be provided to the parcel, even if the parcel is not in city limits, as the county does not have the ability to provide prompt service to the property as opposed to the city providing such service,” the commission stated.
Because of the issues he is facing, Morrisette said he has seen multiple attempts at selling part of his land fall through. He aims to reduce the size of his property, stating that the land is too large for him to maintain, despite giving up a 35-foot right of way for a planned future road.
“I went to the city several times,” said Morrisette. “I don’t want 10 acres … but I do want a [pond] on my property. I want to retire in peaceful [circumstances]. I can’t handle 10 acres, I want 5 acres.”
As explained by City Clerk Mary Cordova, the way city ordinances on the matter are written present issues for the council to be able to effectively address Morrisette’s issue.
Councilor Daniel Lopez expressed concern about setting a precedent which could allow residents to “jump in and out of city limits” in order to avoid paying city taxes.
The council ultimately decided to deny Morrisette’s request for de-annexation. Next steps for city officials will be to propose an ordinance to clarify city codes, before Morrisette can sell his excess land.
Mayor Jeff Williams estimated the matter could be handled as early as September. However, Morrisette was concerned about this waiting period, stating he has already been working on this process for almost a year.
“I’m running out of time, I can’t start over,” he said. “I don’t care about paying city taxes, I just saw my best way out was to get de-annexed before I could … do what I want to do.”
Corey Evan is a reporter at the Independent-Enterprise and Argus Observer. He can be reached at (208) 642-5258 or by emailing coreye@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.