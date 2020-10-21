ONTARIO
The City of Ontario in partnership with Community in Action, a local non-profit housing resource agency, is presenting a homelessness shelter site workshop on Oct. 22 from 2 to 6 p.m.
As the flyer for the workshop indicates, the city and Community in Action “want to hear your opinions on five potential sites for the temporary homeless shelter.”
In an email from Ontario City Manager Adam Brown received on Sept. 9, the five potential sites selected by the committee were revealed with one location on 1st Ave, another “near Beck Kiwanis,” one on Fortner St., one on River St. and the last one on North Oregon.
The spreadsheet listed the five properties with categories including: “Day Shelter Proximity,” “Option for Winter 2020-2021” “Proximity to Bus Service” and “Longterm Possibility.”
Opportunity for feedback from the community is not limited to the event at the Cultural Center, starting on Oct. 19, the community can take part in an online workshop and give via the online survey which can be obtained from the city of Ontario, as a link on a flyer regarding the event is not working. The online workshop will be available until Oct. 27.
