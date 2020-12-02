ONTARIO
The City of Ontario has a cache of holiday decor just waiting to be displayed during the month of December.
Public Works Director Al Cablay provided insights into the process of bringing holiday cheer to the city in an email received on Tuesday morning.
“Downtown Holiday Lighting begins the 1st week of December following the Thanksgiving weekend,” wrote Cablay.
The estimated cost of the annual decoration project is $7,000 with seven days’ worth of installation time. The holiday decorations are installed and removed by crew members from the public works department.
Among the decor going up are the seasonal banners, of which there are 60 in the city, that will be temporarily replaced with banners to reflect the holiday theme.
Cablay said that the lighting of the downtown area is an activity that typically “culminates in the lighting of the Christmas Tree at Lions Park.” However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no formal tree lighting this year.
As for the taking down of the decorations following the holiday, Cablay said that there is no “exact date” for the removal, they are typically taken down around the first week of February.
