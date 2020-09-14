Holiday charity fundraiser holds first meeting of the season Tuesday

ONTARIO
Fall is still about a week away, but is time for the Help Them To Hope committee to begin preparing for its annual charity drive to help people in need during the Christmas holiday season.
The first meeting for the coming season will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday a the Four River Cultural Center. Chairs will be set up for social distancing and people should be wearing masks.
The Cultural Center is at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.
