Holiday charity fundraiser holds first meeting of the season Tuesday

Boxes of food and toys lined up in neat rows wait to be loaded on to shopping carts taken out to be distributed around to families and individuals around a four-county area on delivery day for Help Them to Hope in December of 2019.

 Larry Meyer, file | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO

Fall is still about a week away, but is time for the Help Them To Hope committee to begin preparing for its annual charity drive to help people in need during the Christmas holiday season.

The first meeting for the coming season will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday a the Four River Cultural Center. Chairs will be set up for social distancing and people should be wearing masks.

The Cultural Center is at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.

