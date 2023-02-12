HJR 5 aims to lock in hunting and fishing rights

House Joint Resolution 5 proposes amending the Oregon Constitution to protect hunting and fishing rights which, if passed, would go to a vote of the people in the next General Election. The impetus is Initiative Petition 3, which was approved to circulate for signatures in July 2022, but has not yet been certified for the 2024 ballot.

ONTARIO — With an initiative petition having been approved for the 2024 state ballot in November, work is underway in the Legislature to secure people’s right to hunt and fish. House Joint Resolution 5 proposes amending the Oregon Constitution to protect those rights and, if passed, would be the 24th state to do so.

The impetus for the resolution is Initiative Petition 3, which has not yet been certified for the 2024 ballot, but was approved to circulate for signatures in July of 2022. The title approved by the Oregon Attorney General: “Criminalizes injuring or killing animals, including killing for food, hunting, fishing; criminalizes breeding practices. Exceptions.” The proposal aims to amend Chapter 167 of the Oregon Revised Statutes from section 2 to section 9.



