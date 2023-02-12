HJR 5 aims to lock in hunting and fishing rights

House Joint Resolution 5 proposes amending the Oregon Constitution to protect hunting and fishing rights which, if passed, would go to a vote of the people in the next General Election. The impetus is Initiative Petition 3, which was approved to circulate for signatures in July 2022, but has not yet been certified for the 2024 ballot.
ONTARIO — With an initiative petition having been approved for the 2024 state ballot in November, work is underway in the Legislature to secure people’s right to hunt and fish. House Joint Resolution 5 proposes amending the Oregon Constitution to protect those rights and, if passed, would be the 24th state to do so.
The impetus for the resolution is Initiative Petition 3, which has not yet been certified for the 2024 ballot, but was approved to circulate for signatures in July of 2022. The title approved by the Oregon Attorney General: “Criminalizes injuring or killing animals, including killing for food, hunting, fishing; criminalizes breeding practices. Exceptions.” The proposal aims to amend Chapter 167 of the Oregon Revised Statutes from section 2 to section 9.
According to a news release from Oregon Hunters on Feb. 8, HJR 5 was introduced by the Oregon Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus Co-Chairman Sen. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford. Should it pass in the Legislature, it will go to the ballot at the next General Election. At that time, people would decide whether to protect “the right to fish, hunt or harvest wildlife and gather wild foods.”
After it was referred to the House Rules Committee on Jan. 12, a public hearing was held Feb. 2 on HJR5. Hundreds of people from throughout the state sent in written testimony ahead of time, with the majority of that supporting the resolution.
This included Davina Murri, of Vale. She is a member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Oregon.
“Being able to harvest from Mother Earth gives us so much more than we can take,” she said, noting that without hunting and fishing — which her family does a lot — her freezer would be empty, they would be hungry and have to apply for food stamps.
On the other hand, Jan Nelson, who says she is a rural farmer and forestland owner, opposes the resolution for two reasons. She said the first is that it is unnecessary for those who already hunt; second, because she says wildlife has “significantly diminished already during my 80 years;” and third, because she agreed with testimony of others in opposition.
To Nelson’s first point, however, Amy Patrick, policy director for Oregon Hunters Association, states that IP 3 “would criminalize all legal fishing, hunting, trapping, wildlife management activities, teaching and research with animals, even the ability to trap pest and vermin.”
The chief sponsors for HJR 5 are Reps. Brock Smith and Virgle Osborne. Regular Sponsors of the bill filed in the presession includes Reps. Mark Owens, E. Werner Reschke and Anna Scharf. Owens is the House Representative for District 60, which includes Baker, Grant, Harney, Lake, Malheur and parts of Deschutes counties.
