ONTARIO — The meeting for the Malheur Country Historical Society is back in Ontario this month. Club members are inviting the public to join them once again at Treasure Valley Community College where history will be served up and lunch will be available for purchase.
The meeting was on hold throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic, with meetings picking back up earlier this year in Vale.
Thursday's gathering will be in Room 110 of the Weese Building on the TVCC campus.
Lunch will be available for purchase. However, information about the lunchtime gathering stated that "like everywhere else," the price has increased slightly. It will be $15 per person and food will be available at 11 a.m.
The speaker for the group's September meeting is Vanessa Christenson, social media officer and de facto historian of the Treasure Valley Quiltmakers Club. Information about the group as provided by the Historical Society follows.
The quilting group was established April 1982 by a group of women from Fruitland, Ontario, Vale, Nyssa and surrounding areas. The initial membership of about 20 women included both expert and novice quilters, who say that “the enthusiasm of the group is unlimited.”
This social group was created to teach each other the ins and outs of quilting, but primarily their purpose was as a humanitarian group that donates created items to those in need. From the beginning, their main fundraiser was an annual raffle quilt they worked on together as a group to create and promote.
More information about Treasure Valley Quiltmakers is available on its similarly named Facebook page.
"We are hoping to get a good turnout as we begin our fall meetings," said Malheur Country Historical Society President Bob Butler.
