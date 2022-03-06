Purchase Access

VALE — The Malheur Country Historical Society will resume its monthly meetings on March 10.

This will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Vale Senior Citizens center.

The meetings have been on hold for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The speaker will be Bill Weaver, a retired engineer, formerly from Ontario, who has been researching the Morcom Ranch (Hole-in-the-Ground) in the Owyhees.

Lunch will be available for $9 per person.

The senior center is at 100 Longfellow St. S.

For more information, contact Secretary Eunice Guerrant at egguerrant@gmail.com or (541) 889-4610, Treasurer Bonnie Christensen at bvanatta@fmtc.com or (541) 881-7750) or President Bob Butler at bob@butlerlooney.com.

