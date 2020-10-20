Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center to host Wild Horse Day

BAKER CITY
Meet and learn about the icons of the American west at Wild Horse Day, Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Bureau of Land Management’s National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center.
This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, and will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Parking Lot 3, with support from Haines Stampede Rodeo Association.
Throughout the event, visitors will have the opportunity to meet adopted wild horses and their owners, learn about adopting a wild horse, and meet Summer, a started 5-year-old from the Warm Springs Herd Management Area that is available for adoption.
Representatives of two non-profit partner organizations, High Desert Strategies, and the Beaty Butte Wild Horse Training Facility, will also be on hand to talk about their work with the BLM to implement innovative ways of managing wild horse populations.
Vale District Wild Horse and Burro Specialist Shaney Rockefeller will give visitors an introduction to the BLM’s wild horse management program at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Renowned Wild Horse Gentler Lesley Neuman will offer training demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Neuman travels throughout North America and the world, gentling wild horses and teaching the public how to work with these magnificent animals safely and humanely.
Horses for Clean Water founder Alayne Blickle will talk about her award-winning environmental education program at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. HCW shares strategies horse owners can use to manage their land for horse health and the environment.
While visiting, we strongly encourage all visitors to make smart decisions and follow Centers for Disease Control and State of Oregon guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. These measures include:
• Practice social distancing by maintaining two wagon wheels (6 feet) between you and others visiting the center.
• Wear cloth face coverings, like bandanas, where social distancing is difficult (except for those who are under age 2 or have trouble breathing).
• Wash your hands often. While you’re outdoors, use hand sanitizers.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
• Most importantly, stop the wagon train and stay at home if you don’t feel well.
The center is located just outside Baker City, Ore. Take Exit 302 from Interstate 84 onto Oregon Highway 86 eastbound for five miles.
