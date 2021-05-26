Hiker rescued in remote mountain area during blizzard

MALHEUR COUNTY
Weeks into a planned six-month hike from Hammett, Idaho to Bend, a 39-year-old woman sent an emergency alert on Friday through her two-way satellite radio saying she was in need of being rescued and had hypothermia setting in. She was hiking in a remote area near the southern end of Malheur County near the Nevada border, according to Sheriff Brian Wolfe. She had been living out of her backpack, and did have a tent, so she was advised to set it up and be prepared to wait for several hours. “Blizzard-like conditions” had settled in near the coordinates she provided that morning, Wolfe said.
After arduous efforts, Anderson was rescued; however Wolfe says, the search was “pretty interesting” and local ranchers along with search and rescue teams were heroes in the hours-long endeavor.
Staci Anderson, of Monroe, Washington, had been hiking in the backcountry. Wolfe said she claimed she would go for about two weeks at a time, then either make her way to a small town or highway, then hitchhike to a small town, for a resupply, then go out for another two weeks.
She had thousands and thousands of hiking miles, the sheriff said.
On Friday, however, the journey got harrowing on top of Trout Creek Mountains, along the Malheur-Harney county line, where she was over 7,000 feet and snow, rain and high winds had moved in.
She activated her device, an InReach, which she can call or text from.
Wolfe said she told search and rescue crews, “I’ll die before you get here.”
It would take crews at least three hours on a good weather day to deploy to that area from Vale, Wolfe said, and the National Guard and LifeFlight were contacted and were unable to fly due to weather.
However, Anderson was near a backcountry remote road, that was not well-traveled, but was beneficial in reaching her eventually without having to go out across unmarked terrain.
“So, our Search and Rescue manager called a local ranch manager down in McDermitt with Tree Top Ranches, and ask if there was any way they could make it,” Wolfe said.
Knowing the country well and having the coordinates, they “dropped what they were doing, hopped on 4-wheelers, and started up the mountain to rescue this lady,” he said. “And it was tough going — they kind of put themselves at risk out there in a blizzard in 4-wheelers, they had a tough time, going through 3-foot snowdrifts.”
He said the ranchers did a lot of shoveling and had to take several runs at drifts and pull each other out, as the road was impassable even with a four-wheel drive pickup.
What normally took them 45 minutes, took about four and a-half to five hours, Wolfe said. And they had to walk for about the last half mile.
At about the time they reached her, crews from Vale arrived with a side by side with tracks and eventually reached the 4-wheelers. Visibility was “next to nothing” on the way out and their tracks were already covered.
Crews got Anderson loaded, warmed up and safely back to Jordan Valley, where her husband, who had been notified of the situation, was already waiting. He had left Monroe when his wife apprised him of the situation, according to the sheriff. Anderson ended up not needing medical attention, he said.
“These ranchers and our search and rescue folks are the real heroes, all of whom have other jobs,” Wolfe said. “They drop what they’re doing to go save another human being.”
The sheriff wanted to take the opportunity to remind people, who might be “overly environmentally friendly and prefer to have cattle off land: These ranchers, they don’t give a second thought to that when they are here.”
And they also knew being exposed to the elements would make it a difficult journey, Wolfe said, but they did it “in the interest of another human being.”
Anderson was happy to see them, the sheriff said. She plans to wait it out a couple weeks, then go back to finish the hike where she left off.
Although she hadn’t seemed to have had any problems with having done so, the sheriff said it is not advisable to hitchhike.
“We are glad she had the technology she had,” Wolfe said, emphasizing that crews knew “right where to go” versus actually having to search in those weather conditions.
The sheriff reminded people heading into the backcountry to be prepared, have extra provisions and have a rescue plan even if it is just a way to communicate with search and rescue crews exactly where you are at.
“And be prepared to shelter in place until we get there,” he said, emphasizing that it was best to stay put and not start walking away.
Anderson was off of White Horse Road, up the mountain 8 to 10 miles, according to Wolfe.
“That’s awfully high in elevation … she would have never survived to make an 8- to 10-mile hike out,” he said.
“But, we live in a wonderful part of the world,” Wolfe said acknowledging all who volunteered in the operation. Crews were initially worried because in a rescue, “a lot of things can happen in three hours.”
In thanking the owner of the ranch for what the ranch manager had done, Wolfe said the owner told him that’s what they were supposed to do and hoped that’s what people would always do.
“It kind of renews your faith in the human race,” the sheriff said. “It’s good to see the good side of people.”
