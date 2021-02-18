HARPER
U.S. Highway 20 between Vale and Harper opened after a several-hour closure early Thursday, due to a commercial motor vehicle crash at about 8 a.m.
Oregon State Police say that speed is being investigated as a contributing factor.
The truck crashed into a bridge near milepost 217, which is 6 miles west of Harper, according to a news release from Oregon Department of Transportation.
State Police say Larry Heberger, 32, was heading west on the highway while negotiating a curve in the road. He was driving a 1989 Peterbilt truck tractor with a flatbed trailer hauling a large concrete slab, according to a news release.
“A portion of the load struck the roadway surface causing the vehicle combination to cross into the oncoming lane and strike the guardrail on the eastbound side,” it reads. “The vehicle combination and concrete slab came to rest blocking both lanes of the highway.”
Herberger was transported by air ambulance to a Boise medical center for injuries sustained in the crash. His condition remains unknown at this time.
Inspections have determined the bridge is structurally sound, with some railing damage, according to ODOT.
As there were no turn arounds or detours available, motorists were urged to use an alternative route.
State Police were assisted by Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, Vale Ambulance and Vale Fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.