Highlights from TVCC board meeting

ONTARIO — In addition to accepting the single audit report of its federal programs this month, the TVCC Board of Education passed a tuition and universal fee increase; held a first reading of its course fee rates; decided to move evaluations to May, and heard about the success of a wellness program.
Highlights follow.
‘STILL COMPETITIVE’
The board unanimously passed an increase in tuition and universal fees on the second reading of the proposal during its meeting on March 21. It was noted during February’s meeting that students preferred the nominal hike ($3 per credit in tuition and $1 per credit in universal fees) to any larger increases that might come from waiting too long to do so.
Board member Roger Findley noted that his concern was whether they still compared to regional colleges, such as College of Western Idaho. He said he compared the welding programs of CWI and TVCC, finding that even with the increases, it was only about $300 more for TVCC’s program.
“I guess that satisfies me that with this increase, we’re still competitive, still in the market with CWI,” Findley said.
Board member Cheryl Cruson added, “Ours is a superior program, anyways.”
LONG MEETING IN MAY
Traditionally the board evaluates its members and the college president in April. However, President Dana Young explained that with Board Chairman Dirk Deboer being out of the country that month, it was proposed to move it to the May 16 meeting.
Board members gave their nod of approval to have a long meeting in May. Evaluations will be from 1 to 4 p.m.; with a meal served from 4 to 5 p.m. for the joint budget meeting, which will be followed by the regular board meeting at 6 p.m.
FEES AND HORSE PRODUCTION
During the first reading of proposed course fee rates, Shirley Haidle, vice president of Finance, explained that one of the fees they were adding was for students in horse production and rodeo. Some students pay $400 to board their horses for the semester, others pay nothing, but bring their horses in and out of the arena every day.
As such, officials proposed cutting the fee to board in half for those who still bring their horses in.
Findley said it seemed to him “a little expensive for someone taking horses in and out.”
It was then further explained by Eddie Alves, vice president of Academic Affairs, that the coming and going became a disruption and was causing safety issues for some classes.
“We've had lot of discussion about this,” he said. “I think the ultimate goal is to discourage students from doing — not so much horses coming — but trucks and trailers coming in and out when we have classes.”
He further explained it was a safety conversation and they don’t want to stop students from using the facility. Rather, they are hopeful if the fees are a bit steeper “they are way less encouraged.”
Alves went on to say that boarding fees are “super expensive in other places — much higher than TVCC.”
With that noted, Findley said the idea now made “a little more sense in my mind.”
Other changes include in the nursing program where they are getting rid of old programs and putting in new ones. This includes a software program for Nursing 105, Haidle said, which they must “reup for three years,” and raises to $58 next year.
Two welding testing fees have increased by $25 to cover the increased cost for related tests; however, Alves explained those hikes were only for “industry folks,” who used the college to get certified, and noted the testing remained free for TVCC students.
Furthermore, Silverhawk Aviation — Ontario Municipal Airports fixed base operator — has increased the monthly lease for TVCC’s aviation program.
It was also noted that there has been a major increase in helicopter pilots coming to Ontario to get their fixed wing license “because there are lots of jobs in the airline industry currently.”
When it comes to popular programs, the Horse Production AAS Degree has finally sunset but not because of lack of popularity. This is something that has been in the plans for years now, with the degree being geared toward the actual teaching going on.
“The reality is we don’t teach people how to produce horses, but we taught people to train horses,” Alves said.
$150K FOR WELLNESS
A wellness grant that was put to use for college faculty and staff last year was so popular that TVCC Foundation will now be seeking a larger multi-year grant.
Information about that was presented by Director of Legal and Human Resources Anne-Marie Kelso, and Cathy Yasuda, executive director of the foundation.
Last year’s grant of $10,000 saw “great participation and wonderful feedback,” according to Yasuda.
While the Foundation’s focus is primarily for the benefit students, Yasuda said “it was nice to be able to look inward and do something for our faculty and staff.”
The focus was mental and physical wellbeing and it offered opportunities for fellowship through lecture series, parties, demonstrations and more.
Feedback encouraged college officials to continue these effrots.
As such, the Foundation is working on a “robust plan” for $150,000 grant. Yasuda said it will allow them to put together a permanent wellness program on the campus, and noted how that would stretch out to about $40,000 a year for five years. This would enable them to hire a part-time coordinator, Yasuda said, noting how with an initiative such as this “you really need someone shepherding it” to turn it into something sustainable.
The grant is due by the end of April and is one of 10 Yasuda is working on now.
Kelso said one thing learned last year was that people don’t always have the opportunity to enjoy non-work related time. Events that it incorporated, such as the tree decorating and lighting during Christmastime, offered a “sense of camaraderie and fun,” she said.
Many ideas have been shared by faculty and staff about new things to add into the initiative, including plant therapy.
Board member Ken Hart clarified if they were talking about smoking marijuana, drawing laughter from those in the room.
Kelso clarified they were talking about different plants.
“In this, you don’t ingest it or are not supposed to,” she said.
