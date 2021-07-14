ONTARIO — The Ontario City Council had a full agenda during its first regular meeting of the month on Tuesday night. This is the first month in many years the council has not had a work session preceding the meeting.
Freddy Rodriguez, who was recalled by voters, attended the meeting for the last time in his official capacity. This was possible as results from the election will not be certified until July 21.
Following are some brief notes from Tuesday’s meeting.
Security boost for businesses
Among new business items considered and ultimately adopted by the council was Resolution No. 2021-122 for a security grant program for commercial businesses within the city. The grants would be a match of up to $500, which businesses would have to apply for, as explained to the council by Peter Hall, assistant to the city manager.
The hope is that businesses will take advantage of the grants to upgrade security features. There are a host of activities which qualify, including entry, motion or glass-break sensors; security cameras; panic buttons; alarm keypads, system installation and enterprise security systems. Among those activities that don’t qualify are firearms and cybersecurity.
This program was made possible with $25,000 that was set aside by the budget committee earlier this year for a strategy regarding business climate, growth and retention.
Applications — which will be considered on a first-come, first-serve basis — and guidelines for the program are available on the city’s website, ontariooregon.org, or at City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.
A panel of city staff, including the city manager, assistant city manager, and police and fire chiefs or their respective designee, will consider the applications.
Councilor Ken Hart thanked city staff for getting the program ready just in time for the first meeting of the current budget cycle, which started July 1.
“We would love to help local businesses spend this money,” he said.
Sanitary sewer project
Anther Resolution the city council adopted was No. 2021-123, awarding a $2.934 million bid to IMCO General Construction for the 2020 Sanitary Sewer Project. The initial bid was $2.7 Million and was the only one received. The reason it was 15% over the budgeted amount was due to escalation in pricing for materials, as explained by Paul Woods, city engineer, during the meeting. The final bid award does include a 10% contingency that is built in, should the project go over cost again.
Woods reminded the council that the project cost includes a $2.5 million CDBG grant, the maximum allowed, to help repair the sewer lines in the old part of town, which will help the city comply with its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. The city’s total will now be $434,744, an increase of about $250,000; the additional funding will come out of the sewer fund.
The council’s decision was timely, as the bid being opened June 15, and had to be awarded by July 15.
Rodriguez’ parting comments
For his final meeting, Rodriguez addressed the council twice, once during public comments from the podium and again at the end of the meeting as his last official comment from the dias.
He noted that despite the recall outcome, there were multiple councilors who openly stated that they would support the recall, but that none of them had ever asked his side. Saying the behavior was unfitting for an elected official, he urged the council to be more thorough in considering all sides before making future decisions, including filling the vacancy.
In his final comment from the dias, Rodriguez commended city hall staff, calling them “real MVPs.” He also thanked the countless community members who serve on city committees and boards past and present.
