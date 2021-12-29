Highlighting four streets named after trees in Payette

PAYETTE — Just outside of Payette is a small neighborhood near the intersection of Seventh Avenue North and Payette Heights Road. Here, four of the streets are named after trees: Ash Lane, Elm Drive, Larch Way and Pine Avenue.
Ash Lane was named after the Ash tree. According to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission, the Ash tree is not native to the state.
Furthermore, within the City of Payette, according to City Ordinance 1177, European Ash trees are “expressly prohibited for use as street trees within public street rights-of-way or where they are within the zone of influence of adjacent public sidewalks (unless in accordance with a landscape design approved by the Superintendent of Parks and Recreation and by the Community Forestry Commission).” A number of other species of trees are also prohibited in these locations within Payette.
Elm Drive was named after the Elm tree. Visit Southern Idaho indicates that the Snake River Canyon area in southern Idaho includes the American Elm tree.
“This majestic tree is highly adaptable and can grow in many different soil types,” according to a statement from the group which promotes tourism and recreation. “It is commonly cultivated and used for windbreaks for crops or homesteads. It is used by many animals as a source of food because of its seeds, tender shoots, and buds … The American Elm had been blighted by Dutch Elm Disease, but conservation efforts and hybridization have helped make this tree more resistant to disease and pests.”
Larch Way was named after the Larch tree. Two varieties of this tree – the Western Larch and the Alpine Larch – grow in the softwood forests of Idaho.
According to a statement from the Idaho Forest Products Commission, “Unlike most conifers, the Western Larch loses its needles annually, bringing fall color to Idaho’s evergreen forests. Also called the “Tamarack,” this species favors upper elevations with cool temperatures and moderate precipitation. Western Larch’s reddish-brown wood is tight-grained and very durable, making it ideal for plywood, flooring, and interior/exterior trim.”
Pine Avenue was named after the Pine tree.
There are a wide variety of Pine trees, one of which the Idaho Legislature adopted as the state tree of Idaho in 1935.
“The Western White Pine (Pinus Monticola pinaceae), our state tree, is probably most notable since the largest remaining volume of this timber in the United States grows in the northern part of Idaho,” according to a statement from the Office of the Secretary of State of Idaho. “White Pine has many fine qualities such as straight grain and soft even texture. Idaho’s state tree grows to 175 feet with a trunk diameter from 5 to 8 feet. The largest Western White Pine in the world stands 219 feet high near Elk River, Idaho.”
Among other varieties of Pine trees in Idaho include the Lodgepole Pine and the Ponderosa Pine.
We’ll discuss further background about the name of one street in Adrian that shares its name with a river and other geographic features in the region in the next edition of The Chronicles Of Malheur County.
The Chronicles Of Malheur County is a news column that details life and activities in the Greater Ontario Area in Oregon and Idaho. For more information, contact Richard M McDonough at newsaboutamerica@gmx.us. © 2021 Richard McDonough.
