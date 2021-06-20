ONTARIO — State funding for Oregon community colleges has made it through the Legislature’s budgeting process and is now on its way for approval of both Houses.
The Joint Ways and Means Committee on Friday worked through a raft of bills ratifying funding recommendations of its subcommittees for a variety of state agencies and programs.
Among them was Senate Bill 5528 dealing with financial administration of the Higher Education Coordination Commission and various aspects of higher education funding and educational programs.
The amended bill includes $900 million for distribution to public universities for operations and student support .
It also approves the Community College Support Fund for community college and community college service districts in the amount of about $703 million over the next biennium, With the TVCC budget for the next biennium based on the governor’s proposed figure of just under $641 million, the budget will need to be adjusted at a later date through a supplemental document.
