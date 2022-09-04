High-schooler with a passion for writing creates his own blog

ONTARIO — Josh Kirkman is settling into his senior year at Huntington, where he has attended school his entire life. He spent his summer as a high-school intern with the Argus Observer, having been provided the opportunity through Youth Force.
The Youth Transition Program at Malheur Education Service District linked up 26 high- schoolers from throughout Malheur County with local employers over the summer, where they could get paid through the Youth Force program while learning on-the-job skills in a field that matches their personal interest.
“I was always fascinated with writing in general, and storytelling,” Kirkman said.
He enjoys writing in his free time and has a goal of eventually writing and publishing a fictional book. Inspired by his work at the newspaper and the idea of releasing regular content, Kirkman set up his own blog this summer. On that site, he is now regularly releasing short entries from a personal project he worked on over the summer.
Kirkman said he practices writing every day.
“It’s one of my strongest abilities,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to write. Ever since I was given a piece of paper and pencil, I would start writing, even doodling.”
He said when kids were running around outside and playing, he would crawl into a tube in the playground area.
“I would lay there and write and draw, even outside the classroom,” he said, noting that he frequently made books from paper, using the teachers’ staplers to staple the pages together.
Nobody in his family writes, but Kirkman says they are all “very creative in their own ways,” and are very supportive of his work.
When he’s not writing, Kirkman can often be found playing video games, and does much of that online where, he says, he has made a lot of friendships. He noted that there are some people who “give the internet a rough time,” worrying about the dangers associated with talking to people you don’t know.
“There are dangers, but looking through those, there is good in the internet, too,” Kirkman said.
He said a person might actually meet someone and become friends with them, but may never have met in person without that virtual connectivity.
“I have a friend I talk to online, and he’s a lot like me,” Kirkman said. “He is all the way around the world and one of my closest friends.”
As it really taps the imagination, Kirkman enjoys playing Dungeons & Dragons online. One of his favorite things to do with that game is character build, and he enjoys combining two classes of characters from different categories, such as a barbarian and warlock.
If he could start a club in school it would strictly be focused on Dungeons & Dragons, Kirkman said. In the past, there was a table top club at the school where students could play card games and board games. However, it has since fizzled out.
He said his favorite teacher is his writing teacher, Elizabeth Hale.
“She has always been there to tell me that I am good at writing,” he said, noting that he took classes from her in his sophomore and junior years.
“During these past two years, she’s been helping me with my confidence,” he said.
Kirkman says he is excited to get out of school, where it’s “been a lot of fun, but I’m ready to get out and take the next step.”
At this time, he says he doesn’t have plans for college; aiming to continue forging down the path of his writing journey.
