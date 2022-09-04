High-schooler with a passion for writing creates his own blog

Josh Kirkman pauses for a photo with a historic newsroom typewriter from the Argus Observer that is in the foyer of the newspaper’s office.

 Photo courtesy of MaryJane Pierce

ONTARIO — Josh Kirkman is settling into his senior year at Huntington, where he has attended school his entire life. He spent his summer as a high-school intern with the Argus Observer, having been provided the opportunity through Youth Force.

The Youth Transition Program at Malheur Education Service District linked up 26 high- schoolers from throughout Malheur County with local employers over the summer, where they could get paid through the Youth Force program while learning on-the-job skills in a field that matches their personal interest.



