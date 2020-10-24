FRUITLAND
With another full week of full in-person classes completed, Fruitland High School has not reported any new cases of COVID-19.
In the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare weekly update for cases of the virus in schools, there have been no new cases reported by Fruitland High School since the week of Oct. 2-8.
Oct. 8 is when the Grizzlies returned to the classroom (in a hybrid model), as a high number of COVID-19 cases in the school forced students to return to distance learning on Oct. 1 (and with it, a stop to extracurricular activities). That week, Superintendent Lyle Bayley said there were 23 cases of the virus among students in the high school, which equates to nearly 5% of the student body. Bayley said that if the number of students had reached 5%, then Southwest District Health would probably have closed the school for two weeks.
Fruitland again returned to in-person classes on Oct. 15. On Oct 8, Bayley said the active number of cases had dropped to eight.
The last time Fruitland High School moved to full in-person instruction, it did not last long: The Grizzlies first entered full in-person instruction on Sept. 17. Two weeks later, the school was closed and students moved to online classes.
On Sept. 30, the day before the high school moved to online classes, the city of Fruitland had a seven-day moving average of positive cases of COVID-19 of 5.25 (the city’s highest seven-day average was 5.375, as recorded on Aug. 28 and Aug. 31). On Thursday, that number has dropped to 1.875 (the city’s lowest number since June.
So what’s different? On Oct. 6, the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to be stricter on the face covering requirement in the school district.
The change in the rule followed Bayley saying that teachers told him that the younger students in the district are adhering to the face covering requirement, with adherence to the rule declining with the older students. Bayley said this shows that facial coverings are slowing the spread of the virus, as the elementary school has the fewest positive cases of COVID in the district while the high school has the highest.
Payette County remains the last county in Idaho in the “red” health alert level by a health district.
According to data posted by Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Fruitland High School has had 21 cases of COVID-19 overall, the middle school has reported eight cases, and the elementary school has had five.
The high school’s cases are the highest reported by the state among high schools. North Star Charter School leads the state with 30 cases, but is a K-12 school.
Payette High School has reported 16 cases, with McCain Middle School reporting five cases and Payette Primary having had two cases.
Weiser High School reported three cases, with three at the middle school. Pioneer Elementary School has reported five cases and Park Intermediate had four.
New Plymouth School District has only one case reported, coming from the middle school.
During its school board meeting on Monday, members of the New Plymouth community spoke against the mask requirement rule that has been in place at New Plymouth School District since the beginning of the year. New Plymouth opened the 2020-2021 school year with in-person classes.
