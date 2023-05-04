TVCC Foundation Heritage symphony presents pops concert on May 5 Proceeds will benefit music students at Treasure Valley Community College Argus Observer May 4, 2023 May 4, 2023 Updated 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO — The Treasure Valley Heritage Symphony will present its 31st annual Pops Concert in the Meyer-McLean Theater on Friday .The performance will be led by Conductor Denise Rasmussen and is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.The cost is $10. According to information from TVCC Foundation, proceeds will benefit music students at Treasure Valley Community College.Reserve tables are available and tickets are available at the door, or in advance at Red Apple Martketplace or Four Rivers Cultural Center Gift Shop.The theater is inside Four Rivers Cultural Center at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave.; however, attendees should use the N. College campus entrance and enter by the theater doors.For more information, phone (541) 881-5586. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music The Economy Entertainment Construction Industry Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
