Here's the latest on the Indian Creek Fire

JONESBORO
Firefighters are more than halfway done with containing the Indian Creek Fire, which started Aug. 16 near Juntura. Information posted on Inciweb this morning puts the fire at 65% contained, with the blaze having chewed through 48,128 acres of sagebrush, juniper and grassland.
Motorists and hunters in the area are asked to be extremely cautious, according to the latest news release this morning. Roadwork is now being performed on Highway 20, near mile marker 193 east of Juntura, with one lane traffic and pilot vehicles. Additionally, with the Pole Creek Road being a popular hunting spot and bow season opening for deer and elk on Saturday, hunters are advised to use extreme care walking through the burn zone as they won't likely be the only one thing in camouflage. Ash can camouflage uneven terrain and stump holes, according to the release. Additionally there could be hotspots "that could damage footwear and cause burn injuries."
Additionally, hunters are advised to be extra watchful for fire crews remaining in the area, which should be easily identifiable as members wear yellow shirts.
While suppression of the Indian Creek Fire has been the center of attention for the last two weeks, other Vale Bureau of Land Management staff have been focusing on the future, according to a Thursday update.
Natural and cultural resource specialists have been on the ground from the start, advising firefighters of sensitive areas and identifying minimal-impact suppression techniques (MIST) to lessen the fire’s impact as well as observing the fire’s effects on the landscape firsthand.
Soon, they will begin planning and implementing the 3 to 5-year process of emergency stabilization and rehabilitation (ES&R) work needed to protect and restore the landscape left behind.
“This is critical mule deer and sage-grouse habitat, in addition to grazing and general wildlife forage,” said Dustin Fowler, a rangeland management specialist for Vale BLM. “We hope to spray imazapic (an herbicide) this fall to prevent cheatgrass and medusahead from moving in, then seed native grasses in the spring to start reestablishing the deep-rooted perennials.”
All federal land management actions require some level of environmental analysis before any work begins, but some activities are likely, such as stream bank stabilization along Pole Creek and other waterways where the fire burned away vegetation that held soils in place. Depending on resources and conditions, blue bunch grass, native forbs, bitterbrush and sagebrush could be replanted in key areas.
The cause of the Indian Creek Fire is under investigation. Anyone who was in the area of Highway 20 at Jonesboro near milepost 203 about 12:30 p.m. MT Sunday is urged to contact Vale BLM Fire at (541) 473-6374 or the WeTip hotline, which is toll-free and anonymous, at (800) 472-7766.
WEATHER: Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s through weekend and a cold front is expected to drop temperatures into the 70s on Sunday.
RESTRICTIONS: Fire restrictions are in effect across the Bureau of Land Management Vale District and Bureau of Reclamation-protected lands. This includes a ban on campfires and open flames, driving or parking on dry vegetation, and operating equipment or engaging in activities that could create a spark. Go to https://tinyurl.com/Vale-BLM-fire-restrictions for details.
