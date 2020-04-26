VALE — Ballots will be going out in the mail this week for the May 19 Primary, as usual, as there is no concern about social distancing. Other states where voters still go to the polls have made significant changes for the coming election due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
In Oregon, ballots will be mailed between Wednesday and May 5; voters who have not received their ballot by May 11 should contact the County Clerk’s office at (541) 473-5151.
Ballot must be returned to the County Clerk’s office or put in one of the Official Ballot Drop Boxes, no later than 8 p.m. May 19. Ballots should not be mailed after May 12, as postmarks do not count for turn-in time.
Drop boxes are posted outside the Ontario and Nyssa libraries, at the County Courthouse and near the Post Office in Jordan Valley.
Among the offices up for a vote in the Primary is a three-way race for the Republican nomination for county commissioner. Candidates include incumbent Larry Wilson and challengers Ron Jacobs and Jim Mendiola. Byron Shock is running on the Democratic ballot.
Incumbent Dave Ingram is running unopposed for county assessor.
Incumbent Brian Wolfe and Casey Walker will only appear on the General Election ballot, since only two of them are running for the position of Sheriff.
In state races, Republican Mark Owens is unopposed for his District 60 seat in the Oregon House in the Republican Primary; no Democrat filed.
On the Senate side, Sen. Lynn Findley, of Vale, is unopposed on the Republican ballot and will have an opponent in November, as Carina Miller, Warm Springs, filed to be on the Democratic ballot.
There are competetive races for the nominations in both parties to succeed U.S. Rep. Greg Walden in the U.S. House. Candidates include Cliff Bentz, of Ontario, one of 11 Republicans in the race. Bentz gave up his seat in the Oregon Senate to run for the U.S. House seat. Five Democrats filed for the nomination of that party to run in November.
Oregonians will also be voting for a Secretary of State, Treasurer, and Attorney General and U.S. Senator during this election.
