Here are 3 things you should do this week

1. Attend a lawmakers’ virtual town hall:

Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley and Reps. Mark Owens and Daniel Bonham will host a virtual town hall from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will be held online. Register at https://bit.ly/2Z4r06y.

2. Get vaccinated for COVID-19:

Individuals in groups 1a through 1b group 4 can get a first-dose vaccine at a first-come, first-serve clinic at Four Rivers Cultural Center (southern entrance) from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Those attending should be prepared to stand outside for a period of time.

3. Find out what the no-mask League is up to:

The no-mask league, based in Payette, will be holding another meeting on Friday. This one will start at 6:30 p.m., and will be at the same place as last time: the Payette Valley Riders clubhouse.

