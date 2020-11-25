WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Despite the spread of COVID-19 interrupting missionaries’ efforts to spread glad tidings, the Ontario Oregon Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues uninterrupted in its efforts to do good for the community.
According to Stake Communications Director Evelyn Dame, members are working on the 2020 Help Them To Hope project, an annual holiday charity drive which benefits those in need throughout the Western Treasure Valley.
“As in the past family groups and youth groups have helped at the Help them to Hope warehouse to sort canned goods and items into boxes in preparation for the delivery date,” said Dame. “Groups sign up in their congregation or on JustSeve.org to volunteer. Last year we had over 200 volunteers.”
Members are also helping to keep local produce from going to waste.
Dame cited that the church has had outside help on this goal.
“This year the Farm Link Project in conjunction with the Oregon Food Bank has been notified of surplus apples donated by Kelley Orchards in Weiser that need to be picked up, sorted and bagged into 5 and 10lb bags to be included with the Help Them to Hope boxes,” she said. “Sheila Hyatt, from our local Oregon Food Bank office has reached out JustServe and asked for volunteers for this effort. This will be another area where stake members and JustServe volunteers from the community will have an opportunity to serve locally.”
Members are also working to ensure that their fellow members are doing OK, so they can continue reaching out to their community as a whole.
“Members of the stake have been encouraged to check in, by phone or text, with their ministering families during this latest COVID-19 mandate to access any needs or issues they might have,” said Dame.
Individuals wishing to volunteer can visit justserve.org, or contact the stake through Facebook at https://bit.ly/3l4Wlyt.
