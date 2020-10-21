ONTARIO
The Help Them To Hope campaign is well underway, and if this year is like 2019, more than 1,000 people will receive assistance in some form, representing 15 communities. Payette, Washington, Canyon and Baker counties.
According to the final report, 598 families received food boxes filled with donated food, not including gift bags. Fifty-one gift bags were distributed to Meals On Wheels recipients through the Malheur Council on Aging.
In addition to the regular food box program, gifts were purchased for 156 nursing home residents, all over the age 65, except one. More than 600 turkeys were distributed through the food boxes, with excess handled through the Oregon Food Bank and WiCAP.
Thirty-three children were selected for Shop with a Cop, which provides them funds to buy Christmas presents for family members, accompanied by local law enforcement members.
Help Them To Hope reached 1,165 children birth to age 17, 878 people ages 18 to 64 and 333 people age 65 and older. Of the people served 604 of them are disabled.
