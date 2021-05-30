Help Really Wanted

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — You see them everywhere these days: “Help wanted” signs. They’re in the windows at restaurants, grocery stores, offices and warehouses, and on billboards throughout town. And since the re-
openings which followed the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve practically multiplied.
It’s not merely a local problem in the Western Treasure Valley, but one which has been reported coast-to-coast. The question is, why are there so many job openings?
To learn more, the Argus reached out to local business owners. The main consensus observed is that help is really wanted.
Applicants are hard to come by
Bryan Paxton, location manager for Pepsi Bottling Company’s Ontario location, says applicant traffic has essentially been throttled by the pandemic.
“[Traffic is] pretty much non-existent,” said Paxton in a phone interview Thursday. “We still have a message board in our foyer where we used to turn people away and say ‘Not taking apps at this time.’ Now, we can’t get people to come in the door, period, to even apply.”
Paxton said he recently had a banner-posted truck loading and merchandising positions for two months, on top of advertising at Treasure Valley College and through local employment agencies. He said he has had only one applicant come out of those efforts.
Local restaurant owners, who may usually see stacks of employment applications on their desks, aren’t seeing them right now. At least that’s what Angie Grove, co-owner of Mackey’s Steakhouse in Ontario, said in an email Friday.
Grove said that while she presently has a full staff at her restaurant, this has been done without having many applicants to spare.
However, David Sullivan, owner of Rusty’s Pancake & Steak and Kanpai in Ontario, has many holes to fill in his schedules.
“We’ve been very fortunate with getting our [existing] employees back,” said Sullivan in a phone interview Tuesday. “But in trying to fill new positions, it’s really difficult to get people in to interview, and it’s hard to work with the employment office[s] ‘cause they’re not open, so you have to do everything over the phone and online. It’s been a difficult process, we’re just not seeing any applicants come in or people that want to go to work.”
Sullivan reports the process was much simpler before COVID-19.
Chambers of commerce hear it all
John Breidenbach, president of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, said pretty much everyone he’s talked to has reported experiencing a shortage of available workers.
“It’s awful,” he said. “Every time I’ve spoken with any business owner of all different size of companies, they all are in dire need of employees to keep their hours, get back to their hours and everything.”
Breidenback says many managers report having to step in to perform tasks usually performed by staff members.
“I can’t really think of anybody that I’ve talked to recently that wouldn’t like to have had more employees,” he said
In Fruitland, Krista King, executive director of the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce echoed Breidenbach’s sentiment, saying the issue is “very wide spread, especially with our local restaurants.”
Classifieds aren’t getting the same results
While in the past employers could use newspapers’ classified ads to attract job seekers, such have not brought the same results since COVID-19. Brooke Watkins, classified sale representative for the Argus, vouched for this situation in an email Thursday.
“I have had customers that will not renew help wanted ads because no one has called on them and they don’t want to waste the money to renew,” said Watkins. “I [had] a customer that came in and wanted to put an ad in the paper to look for someone to work because he couldn’t find anyone and said that no one wants to work these days. Most of the help wanted ads will have a close date on them and they do not renew.”
Not enough help leads to closures
Fewer available employees has meant in some cases fewer business days. For example, Sullivan said his partners at Ogawa’s have specifically had to give everyone Mondays off, whether they want them or not.
“My partners … they’ve had to close on Mondays, because they can’t find enough people to fill their shifts,” he said. “That’s a difficult thing, and I see it all over.”
Even with higher pay than in Idaho, Sullivan said he continues to struggle with finding workers.
There’s more to it than COVID-19
Many employers cite federal and state government unemployment assistance as not helping them keep workflows going in their facilities and offices.
“I’m sure that getting the additional stipend on the unemployment check isn’t helping us, and I think people are just waiting until that runs out and then going to look for a job,” said Sullivan. “I applaud other states that have restricted that to get their workforce back out there. I’m sure that’s a barrier that’s keeping workers from coming in and applying for jobs. I don’t see the fear of getting the virus, what I see is that younger people aren’t even getting vaccinated.”
Breidenbach, however, is not so sure the programs are entirely to blame.
“I know that unemployment things are going to run out and I don’t know if there are health issues or what. But they should be looking for work and there’s plenty of work out there,” he said.
King said that she continues to hear complaints about the need for cost-of-living adjustments.
“They say that [it’s] hard finding anyone that wants to prioritize work right now,” she added. “Most people have too much going on to commit to a solid work schedule. They also say they need more money to work to survive now with the increased cost of gas and living so they are seeking jobs outside of the community or at a high level.”
At Snake River Produce, co-owner Kay Riley said child care as a result of full and partial school closures has been just another layer in this onion of a problem.
“With the pandemic and the schools closed day care for children was a major priority,” said Riley in an email Wednesday. “Some of our workers rotated shifts so that they could work. They would take care of each others kids so they could come to work. During harvest, labor was very difficult to find but, we did survive. We were very proactive in our hiring procedures. We try to provide a very good environment for our employees to work in which helps, our retention was pretty good.”
The problem is not necessarily universal
While many businesses are struggling to fill positions, some employers have been lucky not to experience this problem. In an email on Tuesday, Grady Hansen, owner of Keystone Pizza in Payette, said his restaurant was doing fine on staffing.
“I have personally had no issues,” said Hansen.
Encouraging workers to apply
At the Pepsi plant, Paxton reminds potential applicants that safety precautions against COVID-19 are ongoing.
“As far as being safe, we have our protocols we go through,” said Paxton.
Riley said Snake River Produce also continues to address safety.
“We had strict social distancing and mask policies in place to protect ourselves and our employees,” he wrote. “We are in shut-down mode right now, but I believe the labor situation is worse right now than it has been.”
Breidenbach and King both continue to help employers find workers as best as they can.
“I have businesses all the time that are getting a hold of me and asking me to share their listings; Everywhere you drive, there’s ‘help wanted’ signs,” said Breidenbach.
“We are sharing job postings that are open through social media, email blasts and our newsletters… especially sharing our staffing agencies as well that have numerous job openings right now,” King wrote. “We are holding a luncheon on June 2 where our businesses can speak about open positions they currently have. Any business is welcome to contact us so we can help share the word what open positions they have.”
Sullivan said he’s shifted his strategy to simpler means, including word-of-mouth, to advertise open positions.
“There’s just no other way to find people,” he said.
Also, a message on the marquee outside of Rusty’s urges those who have not already done so to “get vaccinated.”
