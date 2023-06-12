Children group up to paint the playground equipment at Wadleigh Park in Vale during a recent Paint the Park for Flag Day. This year’s event is on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon, and attendees are urged to wear clothes they don’t mind getting dirty.
VALE — An annual volunteer opportunity to improve a local park that includes an art competition is making its way back to Vale this week and this year, it includes a chance to win a bike.
It all starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday, which is Flag Day, and will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Wadleigh Park, 300 Main St. S. Participants can help paint playground equipment at the park, then enter an art competition. Also, they can hear information on electric vehicles from Idaho Power as well as on flags from the American Legion.
This year marks the 23rd consecutive year that Drexel H. Foundation, a Vale-based nonprofit, has offered Art in the Park on Flag Day.
"Don’t miss this free opportunity to improve our park playground and enter a free art competition to win a prize and be entered into drawing for free a bike," reads an email from Drexel President Sandijean Fuson.
Participants can register on site for the event which is family friendly.
Volunteers who help paint the park playground equipment are eligible to enter the art competition and are entered to win one of two refurbished bikes that will be given away from the Drexel Foundation's sustainability project, according to Fuson.
Supplies and brushes will be provided for students to create minu murals for the art competition.
All participants will be provided with supplies and brushes and will get a chance to create their very own “mini-mural” to be entered into a “visual art” competition for the chance to win some great prizes. All participants will receive a prize, with best of show from all ages winning a trophy and a special gift certificate.
Contestants will get to choose their topic and colors and their own ideas to create a project in a given time limit. Projects will get to go home with creators at the end of the day.
For the first time since its inception, Idaho Power representatives will be on site, as they will be bringing an electric vehicle to show everyone.
At 11:30 a.m., an American Legion commander will talk to the group about Flag Day and flag etiquette.
“ We hope to raise awareness of the flag, the national anthem, the arts, and the importance of giving back to your community on this Patriotic Day,” said Fuson.
For more information about the Drexel Foundation, visit thedrexelfoundation.org or contact Fuson at (541) 473-3470 and leave a message.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.