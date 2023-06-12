Paint the park for Flag Day this Tuesday

Children group up to paint the playground equipment at Wadleigh Park in Vale during a recent Paint the Park for Flag Day. This year’s event is on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon, and attendees are urged to wear clothes they don’t mind getting dirty.

 Submitted photo

VALE — An annual volunteer opportunity to improve a local park that includes an art competition is making its way back to Vale this week and this year, it includes a chance to win a bike.

It all starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday, which is Flag Day, and will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Wadleigh Park, 300 Main St. S. Participants can help paint playground equipment at the park, then enter an art competition. Also, they can hear information on electric vehicles from Idaho Power as well as on flags from the American Legion.



