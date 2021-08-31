Hearings on redistricting are next week; legislative deadline is Sept. 27

This map shows 2019 population estimates for Oregon's Congressional Districts, which as drawn have too few people in the purple areas and too many in the orange. Redistricting hearings based on the most recent census are slated to begin next week, with the state planning to release proposed maps on Friday.
Oregon’s legislative redistricting process is underway and it is absolutely critical our voices be heard. The future of our communities, our state, our vote and our democracy depend on it.
The Oregon House and Senate redistricting committees are drawing maps to determine our legislative and congressional district boundaries for the next decade. As part of that process, legislators are hosting a statewide virtual tour to hear from the public and discuss the draft maps that will be made public this Friday.
Members of the public are invited to participate during one of the following virtual hearings to provide feedback on the draft maps created by the committees.
To sign up to provide oral testimony during the hearings, register for the date and time you’d like to testify found on the Legislature’s website at https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/Redistricting. You can testify on video or by phone. You may sign up for the hearing for your congressional district or for either the 1:00 PM or 5:30 PM hearings on September 13, which are open to all Oregon residents.
Be sure to include which congressional district you live in in the subject line of the email. The deadline to submit written testimony for these public hearings is Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
‘People’s Commission’
If the Legislature is unable to adopt legislative district maps by sept. 27, it becomes the duty of the Oregon Secretary of State to propose new state legislative districts to reflect shifts in Oregon’s population over the last decade. If this responsibility falls to the Secretary of State, Secretary Fagan will create a People’s Commission of Oregonians to advise her. This is a volunteer role with Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office. The Secretary is looking for Oregonians with diverse backgrounds and experiences to apply. Information about the commission, including how to apply, is under the Redistricting tab at sos.oregon.gov.
The deadline to apply is by Thursday. Commissioners will be notified of their selection no later than Sept. 27.
