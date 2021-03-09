ONTARIO
A bill in the Oregon House that would require agricultural workers be paid overtime for hours worked beyond 40 hours per week brought our people to argue for and against the issue with farmers solidly against the proposal.
House Bill 2358 was heard by the House Committee on Business and Labor by video Monday afternoon. According to testimony given by several people, the exemption from overtime pay for agriculture was granted by Congress during the 1930s.
During her testimony during the hearing, Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Lake Oswego, said the exemption was racist since it involved Black workers when it was put in place and now involve Latino workers.
“Farm work is physically demanding,” Salinas said, commenting there are a lot risks that field workers face, including poor air quality.
Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham, who said his parents worked in the fields, said farmworkers face a high risk of injury and should not be relegated to being a lower class of workers.
Arguing the other side was Sen. Chuck Thomsen, R- Hood River, who said his pears are a perishable crop and he has 21 days to get his whole crop harvested. To be able to that without overtime would mean more workers and fewer hour for existing workers, some who want the extra hours.
Comments by growers who spoke during the hearing, were similar to those of Paul Skeen, Nyssa area farmer and President of the Malheur County Onion Growers Association. In written testimony, Skeen echoed comments made verbally by several growers that he cannot simply increase the price of his crop to account for added labor costs.
“Consumers set our prices and will buy from other state or countries that sell at a cheaper price,” he wrote.
“HB 2358 will demand wages that are not possible with the economics of agriculture and will result in reduced pay for farm employees.”
“HB 2358 proposed the most aggressive overtime policy in the county, which would be devastating for local farmers and our employees who are struggling financially,” Adrian area farmer Rodney Schiemer said in his submitted testimony.
“As a farmer. I am price taker, which means that I cannot simply increase the sale price of my crops to account for added labor costs,” he said.
The hearing time did allow for very people to testify and committee chairman Paul Holvey said it was likely that more testimony will be allowed if the bill comes up again.
