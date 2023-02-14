Kate Pfister-Minogue testifies on Monday to the Senate Committee on Health Care in support of Senate Bill 704, which would establish a governing board to create a comprehensive plan for Universal Health Plan beginning in 2027. So many people signed up to testify, that the public hearing will be continued on Wednesday at 2 p.m. local time. Those signed up include small businesses, Oregon Nurses Association, communities, school leaders and church leaders from across the state, according to the committee's chairwoman.
ONTARIO — Voters passed universal health care for Oregonians in November, but how it will be rolled out by 2027 is still in question. Senate Bill 704 would establish a governance board to create a comprehensive plan for implementing the Universal Health Plan. A recent amendment proposes to define that as single-payer health care, which is similar to how Medicaid operates.
The Senate Committee on Health Care held a public hearing for SB 704 on Monday. So many people signed up to testify in person that Sen. Deb Patterson, chairwoman, told attendees the hearing would continue Wednesday. That committee is set to meet at 2 p.m. local time, however the agenda does not yet include SB 704.
It was noted during the hearing that hundreds of written comments also had been submitted, with Patterson noting the majority favored the passage of SB 704.
During testimony on Monday, commenters were mostly in favor. This included from one of the bill’s chief sponsors, District 7 Sen. James Manning Jr.
He said there are currently 170,000 Oregonians “that we know of” who aren’t covered by some kind of health-care plan and further noted how it could entice private industry, as health-care related expenses are a major cost for employers.
“Health care is a human right, and we all play a major part,” he said.
Rep. Travis Nelson echoed that sentiment, building on it a bit more.
“Here in Oregon we have a chance to give all Oregonians the ability to access high quality care without going into debt or being pushed into extreme poverty,” he said. “This board would be tasked with building out the framework of the plan, including financial planning.”
Nelson further said the past three years have been an “incredible strain” on people, brought on by inflation and the pandemic.
“Many have to spend an exorbitant amount of their monthly paycheck just to cover [insurance] premiums,” he said, noting that didn’t count copays, deductibles and other related out-of-pocket costs.
“A trip to the doctor shouldn’t break the bank and no one should ever have to die because they can’t afford to pay,” he said.
Dr. John Santa, a retired physician who served on the Joint Task Force on Universal Health Care, said a single-payer plan, whether federal or state, would “cost less and deliver more quality care” and further allow business focus on their business.
“Our next step is to move from an exploratory effort to a moonshot … it’s time to take it seriously,” he said.
Silverton Mayor Jason Frelinger spoke about the “extreme cost of small businesses to employ staff in comparison to big” business, saying the cost comparison to insure employees was vastly different. He gave an example of how Amazon’s big distribution center was paying $400 per month per employee for insurance, whereas a small business in the same city is paying $1,300 per month per employee.
There were a few who spoke against SB 704. This included a Springfield resident Nicole Degraf, who said she has seen how universal health care has played out elsewhere, including the removal of choice and creating “a dangerous long wait list.”
“I feel passionate about this,” she said. “When it mattered, I suffered.”
Tom Volt, a representative with Oregon Association of Health Underwriters said the organization’s members are in opposition to the bill.
“There is no doubt there is lot of room for improvement, we’ve been working on it for many years,” he said. However, he noted the bill had “heroic assumptions,” regarding a single-payer system, saying there is still a lot of administrative work for Medicare.
“It is not as simple as many of us would like it to be,” Volt said. “From a wahoo’s standpoint, it is a project destined to crash and burn.”
Also speaking against the bill was Elise Brown with Association of Health Insurance Providers. She said that AHIP Oregon members “respectfully oppose” both the governing board and single-payer system.
“It would mean higher taxes for hardworking families with no increased access of care for patients,” Brown said.
She said AHIP and its members are eager to work with the state to help people who are uninsured get enrolled in appropriate programs. Brown further pointed to Vermont and Colorado as states that have implemented or enacted universal health care programs they have since “found impossible to run.”
Some of those who testified spoke of how they have seen patients making personal sacrifices — even if they had insurance —to avoid health care even if they have insurance because of high deductibles.
One of these was Kate Pfister-Minogue, a nurse practitioner from LaGrande, who said she has more than 25 years experience serving people in eastern Oregon. She said people with high deductibles don’t use health care, which is resulting in people not getting adequate treatment. Giving an example, she told about a man in LaGrande who had been in business for more than 30 years. He ended up needing eye treatment and the medicine was $4,000 a month. His wife had lost her nursing job, they couldn’t afford COBRA and ended up losing their home just to pay for his eye care.
“These stories are all too frequent,” Pfister-Minogue said.
