Kate Pfister-Minogue testifies on Monday to the Senate Committee on Health Care in support of Senate Bill 704, which would establish a governing board to create a comprehensive plan for Universal Health Plan beginning in 2027. So many people signed up to testify, that the public hearing will be continued on Wednesday at 2 p.m. local time. Those signed up include small businesses, Oregon Nurses Association, communities, school leaders and church leaders from across the state, according to the committee's chairwoman.

ONTARIO — Voters passed universal health care for Oregonians in November, but how it will be rolled out by 2027 is still in question. Senate Bill 704 would establish a governance board to create a comprehensive plan for implementing the Universal Health Plan. A recent amendment proposes to define that as single-payer health care, which is similar to how Medicaid operates.

The Senate Committee on Health Care held a public hearing for SB 704 on Monday. So many people signed up to testify in person that Sen. Deb Patterson, chairwoman, told attendees the hearing would continue Wednesday. That committee is set to meet at 2 p.m. local time, however the agenda does not yet include SB 704.



