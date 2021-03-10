Hearing on homelessness bill will be continued

ONTARIO
House Bill 3115 is one of several pieces of proposed legislature dealing people who are homeless and issues of shelter, and this one attempts to allow them to make do with what they can find outdoors to help them live.
According to a summary of the bill, sponsored by Speaker of the House Tina Kotek, local laws that govern public areas, sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors must be “objectively reasonable,” as to not burden people who are homeless and are seeking a place to be warm.
According to some of the witnesses who spokes in support of the bill at Tuesday’s hearing, the objective of the bill was to decriminalize homelessness.
A statement from the League of Oregon Cities and Oregon Law Center pointed to the case from the Ninth Circuit Court involved the city of Boise, in which it said that homeless people cannot be punished for sleeping outside on public property if there is no adequate alternative, or there are reasonable time, place and manner restrictions on activities in public space.
Rather than impose bans on stated activities, cities are advised to pass reasonable ordinances that serve all stakeholders, including people who are homeless. The bill was negotiated by the Law Center, LOC and representatives various entities including cities and social service organizations.
One activity the bill does ban is the use of fire or flame to keep warm.
In submitted testimony Victoria Murray, said, “In opposition I do not believe the state should dictate the city and counties laws. I don’t believe this law does anything for the homeless. I think a more positive approach would be to work on funding for mental health and/or dependency issue which could include shelters.”
“At its core, HB 3115 is noble in the message and problem it is trying to solve,” a writer identifying himself as ‘Mike T” said. “But, in practicality it does nothing to address the root cause of homelessness. We don’t hear often empathy from politicians for members of the community, business owners or pubic employee who have to deal with the downside of homelessness … and the crimes that comes with it.”
The hearing will be continued at a later time to finish the list of people signed up to testify.
