WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
In response to a news release from St. Luke’s regarding routine COVID-19 testing procedures and seeking testing sites other than the emergency room on the morning of Oct. 19, the Argus had the opportunity to interview Dr. Kenny Bramwell, St. Luke’s Children’s executive medical director by phone.
“We’re trying to remind people that there are other sites that they can be tested for COVID,” said Bramwell.
He went on to say that if a patient is sick, “we want to see those patients.”
As for routine COVID testing, Bramwell suggested that St. Luke’s patients who are concerned about whether they warrant seeking a COVID test to log into MyChart (St. Luke’s electronic patient portal), and use the symptom checker option to cross-reference their symptoms and determine if a test is advised.
Bramwell also said that through MyChart, St. Luke’s patients can find out where testing sites other than the hospital are located. In addition, he said that patients should make arrangements with their primary physicians if they have any concerns.
Another local area health-care provider, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Ontario, provided a similar sentiment to approaching the subject of COVID testing. An email message received on Oct. 27 from Anna LaRosa, executive director of Operations & Patient Care at Saint Alphonsus, provided further insights.
“If a community member feels they may have been exposed, or are even showing mild symptoms – I would encourage them to contact their primary care practitioner for guidance. Our community partners such as the Malheur County Health Department or the Saint Alphonsus COVID hotline can also assist in direction,” wrote LaRosa.
She also stated that the hospital’s emergency departments are “always available for the community in the event of a medical emergency” but did say that for health care needs that are considered non-emergent, those decisions should be made between the patient and their primary care physician.
LaRosa provided the phone number for the Saint Alphonsus COVID hotline and said that this hotline is in operation each day between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Callers will be able to speak with a nurse and discuss their symptoms, risk factors, screening criteria, precautions and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.