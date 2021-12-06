Prior to early 2020, the average person never uttered the word ‘coronavirus’ and had no reason to think they would soon be part of a global effort to practice social distancing. As the COVID-19 surged, these terms, and others, became commonplace in news reports and daily conversations.
Stacker consulted encyclopedias and public health websites to compile a list of 25 virology terms.
MALHEUR COUNTY — The Malheur County Health Department reported this morning that six residents who were diagnosed with COVID-19 since Thanksgiving have died. One of these deaths was already reported by the department on Dec. 6, but was included in the most recent news release "since six in a week is a significant number," wrote Angie Sillonis, public information officer for the agency in an email that accompanied the release.
The health department says this brings the total deaths since August to 28 in Malheur County, with 92 overall since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020.
Statistics for the five most recent deaths follow. The county's 88th death was a woman in her 70s who died in the hospital; the 89th death is a man in his 60s; the 90th is a man in his 80s, who died in the hospital; the 91st was a man in his 70s, who died at home; and the 92nd was a man in his 80s, who also died at home.
Individuals who need a COVID test are urged to utilize local providers’ clinics, pharmacies and doctor’s offices.
Malheur County Health Department, at 1108 S.W. Fourth St., will extend clinic hours, and offer walk-in vaccines for COVID-19, flu, and any other vaccine someone might need, from 1 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday in December, except the week of Christmas.
Additionally, a drive-through clinic is slated for Dec. 11 at the firehouse at the
Ontario Airport, 3288 S.W. Fourth Ave. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day, people will be able to receive both COVID-19 vaccines (including boosters or third doses) and flu vaccines on the same day.
Vaccinated people are being incentivized to bring an unvaccinated person to the Dec. 11 clinic. “Both will receive a $25 gift card after the unvaccinated person receives their first dose,” reads the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.