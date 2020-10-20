ONTARIO
There will be a new sharps disposal container in the valley, this one is to be located beneath the underpass on the east side of Nyssa, toward Parma.
Malheur County Health Department, as part of an initiative to provide safe places to dispose of discarded needles, syringes and other sharps of a medical nature, is installing a new sharps disposal drop box in the city of Nyssa. This is the fourth disposal site of its kind so far in the valley with one in Vale and two others in Ontario.
Nyssa Police Chief Raymond Rau in a phone interview on Monday morning provided more information on the sharps container, including arriving at the decision as to the new container’s location.
Rau said that Cesar Perales, peer recovery mentor with Malheur County Health Department had previously been in talks with him and Nyssa Fire Chie, Eric Menchaca, about expanding the sharps disposal container program into Nyssa.
“He got a hold of us,” Rau said.
He said that currently there is a Rite-Aid drug take-back box in town, but that that drop-off is for disposal of unused prescription medications, it is not made for needles or liquids, as there is “no way to process” those items from that site. Rau said for this reason, there is a need in Nyssa for a disposal site specifically for sharps.
In deciding where to place the sharps container, Rau said that it was a decision that was made collaboratively with input from the city manager, the public works department and the police department. He said that in the underpass area is “where people drop them” and that public works “has been called for clean up” in the past. Rau said that for this reason, this site was chosen.
“The nice thing about the program, it’s maintained by the health department,” said Rau.
He also said that officers with the Nyssa Police Department all have “two gallon sharps containers” in the backs of their police cars to collect anything they find on the scene.
In closing, Rau wanted to say that it is important that people “have some privacy to drop things off” and that this new sharps container needs to be used because “kids are walking in the underpass.”
