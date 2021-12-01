MALHEUR COUNTY — According to a news release this morning, another person in Malheur County who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.
This was a man in his 70s who died at the hospital, and according to Malheur County Health Department, he is the 87th death overall in Malheur County, 23 of which have taken place since August.
“COVID-19 remains a very unpredictable virus,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger in the news release.
Individuals who need a COVID test are urged to utilize local providers’ clinics, pharmacies and doctor’s offices.
Malheur County Health Department, at 1108 S.W. Fourth St., will extend clinic hours, and offer walk-in vaccines for COVID-19, flu, and any other vaccine someone might need, from 1 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday in December, except the week of Christmas.
Additionally, a drive-through clinic is slated this month at the firehouse at the
Ontario Airport, 3288 S.W. Fourth Ave. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11, people will be able to receive both COVID-19 vaccines (including boosters or third doses) and flu vaccines on the same day.
Additionally, vaccinated people are being incentivized to bring an unvaccinated person to the drive-thru clinic. “Both will receive a $25 gift card after the unvaccinated person receives their first dose,” reads the release.
