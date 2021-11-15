Health department reports 2 more COVID related deaths

MALHEUR COUNTY — According to a news release late Friday from the Malheur County Health Department, two more residents who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. They were a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s, who both died in the hospital.
The health department states that since August, these are the 19th and 20th deaths, respectively, in the county, bringing the overall total to 84 since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020.
There was no further information available about the deaths.
Individuals who need a COVID-19 test are urged to utilize local providers’ clinics, pharmacies and doctor’s offices.
With the exception of the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas, the health department is offering extended clinic hours every Wednesday through December, from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, for those in need of vaccines for COVID-19, the flu or other vaccinations.
The health department is at 1108 S.W. Fourth St.
Additional drive-thru clinics will be held Nov. 20 and Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the at the firehouse at the Ontario Airport, 581 S.W. 33rd St. At those clinics, people will be able to receive both COVID-19 vaccines (including boosters or third doses) and flu vaccines on the same day.
If a vaccinated person brings an unvaccinated person to the drive-through clinics on Nov. 20 and Dec. 11, both will receive a $25 gift card after the unvaccinated person receives their first dose.
According to the health department, everyone age 5 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, and most adults who received their second dose more than six months ago are eligible for a booster dose.
Overall, there have been 5,863 total cases in the county, with 19 news cases reported since Nov. 8, according to data released on Monday morning.
OHA is working with Oregon State University to collect and tests samples of wastewater for COVID-19 throughout the state. For the most part, the virus is being detected regularly in wastewater samples taken in Ontario; however, the numbers have hit a plateau. The most recent sustained increase was on Nov. 1, when a sample taken showed a viral concentration of greater than 8%, indicating a sustained increase. Prior to that, increases were noted on Oct. 25, Oct. 12 and Sept. 9.
From Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, the OHA states that that Malheur County’s test positivity rate was 8.1% with 28 of the 346 tests taken indicating positive cases.
As of Monday, data posted on OHA stated that 12,550 people have been vaccinated in Malheur County, with a little more than 1,000 of those having only completed the first dose in a series. Moderna has been administered more than other vaccines in Malhuer County.
A breakdown of demographics shows that in the county, white people have received more vaccines (7,797) than other racial/ethnic groups, followed by Hispanic people at 2,946; women have received more vaccines than men (6,540 compared to 5,984) and the age group in which more people are vaccinated than others is 20 to 49 (4,485), trailed by those age 65 and older (3,783) and 50 to 64 (3,049).
