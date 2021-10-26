ONTARIO— The Malheur County Health Department provided three updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday morning.
The first release was regarding the 78th COVID-related death in Malheur County. This was said to be a man in his 70s, who died in the hospital. This death is said to be the 13th since the second week in August in which COVID was a contributing factor. Another news release came over in the afternoon that a woman in her 60s was the 79th death.
Additionally, the health department is gearing up to extend it clinic hours from 1 to 6 p.m. each Wednesday in November and December to increase access to vaccines for COVID, as well as flu.
This is being done in anticipation of authorization for booster shots for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson as well as pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations.
The clinics will be open to those ages 5 and older, as soon as the vaccines are approved, which is expected to happen in early November.
There also will be two drive-thru clinics at the fire station at the Ontario Municipal Airport, for those who want boosters, or first, second or third doses for anyone eligible. Those clinics will be Nov. 13 and Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Public health officials are urging people to have their children vaccinated, as well as to continue taking precautions against spreading the virus. This includes all persons wearing a mask when in public when they cannot maintain 6 feet of physical distance between themselves and others, whether they are vaccinated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.