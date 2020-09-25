Health centers making strides in COVID testing, other areas

PAYETTE
The Argus Observer got the opportunity to sit down with leaders at Valley Family Health Care’s administrative building on Tuesday to talk about what is emerging as it relates to COVID-19 and other updates related to the federally qualified health center which has eight facilities throughout the Western Treasure Valley.
Sarah Poe, director of Malheur County Health Department recently told the newspaper that Valley Family Health was doing great job as it relates to the pandemic as the health center was doing “a lot of testing in our community right now.”
In fact, for the week ending Sept.18, Valley Family had performed 2,070 of the tests in its service area since it began testing, according to CEO Tim Heinze. Of those, there have been 476 that were positive. The information from the testing is tracked and then reported to the health department, which collects the data and then sends it on to the Oregon Health Authority.
To keep up with the volume of patients the entity serves, they ended up getting six rapid testing machines for its eight facilities. However, “we’re pacing ourselves,” says Heinze. While they have the ability to perform rapid tests now, the tests themselves are not so readily available. Valley Family was only able to obtain 300 kits for its first month of rapid testing.
So, at this time, those tests are only used for individuals who fall into a high risk category, such as having a chronic condition or potential exposure, he explained.
However, he noted, the turnaround time has greatly been reduced, and they can get results back on other tests from Interpath in as little as two to three days.
Valley Family officials has been working “informally” with the health department on the current state of COVID-19 in Malheur County and have been participating in weekly phone calls, he said.
“We also extended an offer to participate in the testing on Oct. 14 at the [Malheur County] fairgrounds,” Heinze said.
There, they will be offering flu tests.
“To rule it out and to ease any anxiety,” Heinze said, for people who develop symptoms and want to know for certain whether it is the flu or COVID, as the symptoms are very similar. This is why health officials are urging people to get flu shots this year, as it usually means no or only mild symptoms. However, it is noteworthy that a flu shot will not prevent COVID-19.
The biggest challenge he sees at this time as it relates to the pandemic is the schools, Heinze said. Particularly Valley Family employees with children who might be attending those schools. As such, the goal is keeping people healthy and everyone is following recommended social distancing protocols, including wearing masks.
So far, the majority of patients have been following protocols, too, but there have been a couple times they had to ask people to leave for not wearing masks. However, Heinze did note that the differences in health alert levels in Idaho and Oregon, it did add to some confusion early on.
For those who don’t want to go inside a facility to get a test, Heinze explained that they can go out to the car to do the test. He also offers reassurance in the screening process, in which greeters meet patients at the front door and take their temperature and screen them for symptoms.
Additionally he said, there have been some staff who have had to take time off for reasons related to the pandemic, including having to care for their loved ones.
“It’s been inspirational to watch the team work and their resilience,” Heinze said.
He noted that staff have been so willing to step up to help others that they haven’t had any shortages among their 265 total employees. This includes accommodations that have been made for staff who have had to home school their children as not all schools in the area have completely reopened for full-time in-person classes.
And when it came to the executive office, most of them were able to work from home, as needed, during the beginning stages of the pandemic.
“We had to do a hard pivot to make sure people got the care they needed,” Heinze said.
Telehealth slowly emerging for local area
While federal laws regarding telemedicine were relaxed earlier this year and some people have really embraced it, Heinze said it is not gaining major ground in the Western Treasure Valley. The reason for this is access to internet, he said, noting that in Payette and Washington counties there was only 64% and 68%, respectfully, of residents with internet. And those with smart phones, they’ve found, might have limited minutes or be sharing a phone with another family member.
However, now that regulations have been loosened, health officials would be “remiss not to move forward,” Heinze said. He noted that a lot of the patients Valley Family serve have transportation issues and they don’t necessarily need a doctor to “lay a hand on them” for the visit if it is for something like a follow-up appointment on a hospital visit or a check on medication.
And while the technology for telehealth has existed for a long time, there have been hangups such as HIPAA, insurance and, even, health officials’ turf.
“Unfortunately it took a pandemic for things to change,” Heinze said.
Ken Hart, who recently left Saint Alphonsus to be the new COO for Valley Family Health said there also have been barriers from state-to-state, such as a Boise provider not being licensed to treat a patient who lives in Oregon.
“Maybe this helps push them over,” he said.
Behavioral health a huge need
Heinze and Hart both say that one of the key issues that needs addressed in the Western Treasure Valley when it comes to health is behavioral health.
When it comes to behavioral health with the Oregon Health Authority, Heinze said, there are a lot of conflicts about the role of the CCO, the role of the providers, who does what and what gets paid for.
A facility to treat people with long-term behavioral health issues is a great need for this area, especially as Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. recently stopped paying for people in their provider area to go to Boise. Now, they have to go as far away as Bend, Salem and even Portland, Heinze says. There is a smaller facility in Hermiston, too, but the space is very limited there, he said.
Hart pointed out an audit recently done by the Secretary of State on OHA, which states that there are chronic and systemic issues in Oregon’s mental health treatment system, leaving children and their families in crisis.
Getting reimbursed from the state for services rendered has also been problematic.
There is also the stigma that is related to behavioral health care. One thing that Valley Family Health Care has done to try to overcome that is by putting behavioral health in the clinics, he said.
“It’s a warm hand out,” Hart says. “We get you in and take away some of that stigma.”
To this he added that when your coming into a facility for health care it shouldn’t matter if mental health is part of that care.
‘Aligning with our mission’
Valley Family Health took over medical services at Malheur County Jail on April 2, which has had its own challenges and hiccups. However, one of the things they have been able to implement there is electronic health care records, which helps with care coordination for the inmates, he said. Additionally, Valley Family is trying to start providing dental care for inmates at the Payette County Jail.
There are challenges and rewards in taking on tasks such as these, Heinze said. However, it’s critical to know a person’s diagnosis, including allergies and chronic conditions in a population that is “more likely to have substance abuse, behavioral health issues and untreated chronic conditions.”
“I think it’s perfectly aligned with our mission and what we do,” he said.
To this, Hart added that Valley Family Health Care is extremely mission focused.
“They go in and ask ‘What’s the need in that community?’ and ‘What can I do to make sure they get access?’” said Hart.
Valley Family does get federal subsidies for its facilities, which come with obligations.
This includes making sure the experience for patients is high quality, said Heinze and Hart, which includes offering “great providers and a great staff.”
