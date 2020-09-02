WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
As part of a routine series, local health-care leaders participated in a virtual meeting to discuss issues related to COVID-19 on Tuesday morning. Several of the speakers mentioned the upcoming holiday weekend, saying that with a bump in cases following Memorial Day and Fourth of July, prevention is key, which includes following simple guidance of local, state and federal health authorities.
The main topic of this meeting was about testing. Seven health officials offered their perspectives on testing procedures, including how some are having to prioritize with limited resources, and offered insights into how each of their organizations are going about doing COVID-19 tests. Some of this includes testing asymptomatic people, and one entity is even considering whether saliva testing will fit into their strategy.
Most of the speakers shared similar criteria for testing, including use of the Abbott IDNow Rapid PCR test. This test takes an average of 15 minutes to perform, according to the speakers, who said this was an advantage when seeing a large number of patients.
Saint Alphonsus Health System
Dr. A. Patrice Burgess, chief medical informatics officer at explained some of methods used at the Saint Alphonsus Health System sites and said there are two tests that they use, the first of which is called called “Quidel Sofia” which is an antigen test that works well with symptomatic patients and the Abbott IDNow PCR test, which can be used for both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.
“And testing, as everyone knows, I think, has been challenging not just here locally, but nationally, even internationally,” said Burgess.
She went on to describe how COVID-19 has had a significant impact on individuals’ lifestyles and how it has affected people socially.
Primary Health Medical Group
Dr. David Peterman, CEO for Primary Health, said the entity has five testing sites open daily. He said that when those in a community are not seeking tests as much, it does have an impact upon the number of positives that are identified. Peterman said that in July, Primary Health did see an increased demand for tests.
“It’s the positivity rate that gives you a sense of the incidence in the community. Our goal is to get it below 5%. We’re not there yet,” said Peterman.
He also said that the Rapid PCR test is generally accepted by medical personnel as the most accurate test available.
St. Luke’s Health System
Dr. Rob Cavagnol, executive medical director for St. Luke’s Health System, said the company is averaging 800 to 1,000 tests per day. Cavagnol said that they are having to prioritize accordingly due to the limited resources of testing supplies, hence they are unable to do asymptomatic testing for students and other people at this time.
He also said that St. Luke’s Health System is exploring the option of using a saliva test which can be done by the patient with medical provider oversight. Cavagnol said that currently they are seeing how it will fit into their current testing strategy.
Another measure being promoted at St. Luke’s Health System, he said, is known as “the three Ws — wear mask, watch distance, wash hands.”
Saltzer Health
Dr. John Kaiser, VP and chief medical officer for Saltzer Health, said the entity is taking similar approaches to testing that the other organizations represented are taking, adding that they are using similar criteria for determining testing eligibility. He also stated that they are testing some asymptomatic patients who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive.
Kaiser also said that Saltzer Health is working with Idaho Power to perform asymptomatic testing on essential workers whose jobs are critical to maintaining electrical service.
Valor Health
Representing Gem County’s Health System, Brad Turpen, CEO of Valor Health, said a lot of what his organization is doing is similar testing procedures to what had already been discussed. He said that they are testing symptomatic patients as well as “probably patients.”
Turpen also said that there is drive-up testing and screening on Valor Health’s campus and this site is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
West Valley Medical
Dr. Richard Augustus, chief medical officer, for West Valley Medical, without repeating what the other speakers had already covered in terms of testing and procedures, he wanted to mention gatherings during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.
“As we go into this weekend, we can do this safely and keep our numbers trending down if we just follow the simple guidance we’ve been given,” said Augustus.
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Nampa
Travis Leach, president of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Nampa, said that after every holiday, his organization has seen a “bump in cases,” noting in particular after Memorial Day and after the Fourth of July.
“You know we’re very much on the treatment end, where we want to be on the prevention end,” Leach said, “And I was mentioning Canyon County, we’re one of the hottest spots in the United States, right now. Which is alarming.”
Addressing a question regarding the lingering symptoms of a COVID-19 diagnosis, Burgess said that Saint Alphonsus Health System is opening up a a clinic to treat those patients who are still being treating for these lingering systems.
“We are seeing quite a few different things that just drag on: fatigue, some neurological symptoms as well,” said Burgess.
