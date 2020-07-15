Health-care leaders seek citizens’ help

PAYETTE COUNTY
As novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases continue to multiply in the state of Idaho, top leaders from southwest Idaho’s largest health-care organizations held a joint news conference urging the public to take seriously the recommendations to social distance, wash hands and wear masks. The conference was conducted by telephone and internet, and featured officials from Saint Alphonsus Health System, St. Luke’s Health System, Primary Health Medical Group and West Valley Medical Center.
The leaders’ overall message to the public: “Take immediate action against the further spread of COVID-19 before it is too late for our state,” according to a news release prior to the conference.
Straining resources
Information presented at the conference pointed to a strain on Idaho’s health-care resources:
Chris Roth, President and CEO of St. Luke’s Health System noted that statewide, the number of cases over the past two weeks have nearly matched the number of cases spanning March to June:
Roth also took time to honor Samantha Hickey, a nurse practitioner at St. Luke’s who died of complications from COVID-19 on Monday.
“[Her death is] frankly a very stark reminder why we’re here today,” said Roth.
“We are seeing an alarming increase in the number of coronavirus cases Idaho,” said Steven Nemerson, Saint Alphonsus’ Chief Clinical Officer. “To put that into perspective, in the first 110 days of Idaho’s COVID-19 experience … we had 5,552 confirmed cases. For the first 13 days of July, we had 5,110. As a result, our hospitalizations have increased dramatically.”
Roth says they know how to reverse the trend.
“We’ve seen it happen in other countries,we’ve seen it happen in other cities … We certainly saw the devastation of having a stay-at-home order and reducing health-care services,” said Roth, referring to suspensions of elective procedures during the stay home order.
He asks the public for vigilance in wearing their personal protective equipment and social distancing.
“We want to recognize we have cities and local officials who have taken action … in their counties and cities. This is a team sport, we’re all in it together.”
He further urged members of the public to call upon their local and state officials, and others who have policy-making capacity to put mandatory face coverings into effect.
“Please contact them and urge them to require the use of face coverings as a community expectation,” Roth said.
A ‘roller coaster’
Odette Bolano, president and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System, described the past four months as a “roller coaster” and noted that the average age of COVID-19 patients has dropped dramatically which these organizations have ridden together.
“We know how to deal with emergencies,” she said. “We’re pulling off all our staff from where they are focused and taking care of the health of our communities, to focus on just one problem.”
Bolano added that Saint Alphonsus’ Incident Command Centers were deployed in March, with more than 200 people dropping their daily activities to help manage workflows due to the pandemic.
Steven Nemerson, Saint Alphonsus’ Chief Clinical Officer, said as much as 50% of Idaho’s inpatient traffic could be COVID-19 patients by Labor Day, unless action is taken now.
Nemerson added that testing at Saint Alphonsus is presently limited to symptomatic patients because of a lack of capacity.
David Peterman, Primary Health Medical Group CEO, noted that more than 400 patients visit his clinics for COVID-19 symptoms and treatment daily. He expressed concern about the safety of opening schools in the fall, and that many teachers may not be willing to come back.
Creating a ‘culture of mask wearing’
When it came to wearing masks, Peterman said, “there needs to be mandates.”
Betsy Hunsicker, CEO of West Valley Medical Center, expressed that in order to keep Idaho’s economy open, a “culture of mask wearing” is needed.
Even with the current challenges health-care systems in southwest Idaho face, Roth said his team are facing things head on.
“As a health-care system, we are not panicking. We are not in a crisis,” he said, noting that taking precautions seriously could potentially reverse Idaho’s trajectory. However, Roth warned, if no action was taken to reverse the trajectory by August it would be too late.
While echoing calls for state action, Roth praised Gov. Brad Little’s efforts to encourage mask-wearing by wearing one himself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.