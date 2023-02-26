Potential employers get connected with potential job candidates at the Malheur County Health Care Career and Job Fair on Feb. 23 at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. Almost 40 different entities were present with booths at the event which also included representatives from higher education outlets in addition to employers.
Potential employers get connected with potential job candidates at the Malheur County Health Care Career and Job Fair on Feb. 23 at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. Almost 40 different entities were present with booths at the event which also included representatives from higher education outlets in addition to employers.
Lisa Norton, of TEC— Training and Employment Consortium, right, conducts a resume workshop at the Malheur County Health Care Career and Job Fair. Recipients learned the finer points of resume writing to make themselves stand out to employers.
ONTARIO — Four Rivers Cultural Center was the site of the Malheur County Health Care Career and Job Fair, an opportunity for local entities to seek out new talent in Malheur County. Booths were set up inside of the main foyer with some additional rooms used for resume preparation seminars and laptops set up to apply for available positions online or print out a hard copy application to remit to potential employers.
Explaining more about the event was Daisy Hovey, health community partnership coordinator, who gave a tour of what was being offered to attendees.
“We as several community partners through Malheur County have come together to host this and recruit vendors and schools to bring kids interested in a health care career,” said Hovey.
She also noted that there were several other businesses with booths seeking employees that were not directed related to health care.
Hovey said that another aspect of the Career and Job Fair that was helpful for both job seekers and potential employers was the laptop computers “set up in a classroom style.”
“So they can actually listen to the presentation and they can write up their own resumes, they can fill out applications from any one of these vendors if they want to,” she said.
Hovey also said there were “sectioned-off areas for interviews” providing an on-site option for potential employers to evaluate candidates that much faster, streamlining the hiring process.
She said that she works with Jane Padgett, community development coordinator at Oregon Department of Human Services and co-chairwoman for the Community Health Partnership. Hovey said that she’s the one who helps to coordinate the monthly meetings.
“I think this was kinda [Padgett’s] idea, to be honest,” said Hovey.
She went on to say how Padgett coordinated other business partners like Treasure Valley Community College and the Eastern Oregon Workforce Board.
“They came together and we worked as a subcommittee and just started saying ‘Hey, reach out to your partners, your community partners and bring them in and let them know ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing.’ Ask them if they want to have a booth,” said Hovey, “So, it kind of just started there.”
She confirmed that “almost 40” community entities were present at the Career and Job Fair.
In speaking with Padgett, she said that the idea for the Career and Job Fair is “based on a conversation with a fellow employee.”
She said that locally there was a lack of health care providers to assist those who have just been discharged from the hospital and this served as the impetus to take a look at what could be done.
Padgett said what they found was not only a lack of care providers, but a shortage of health-care workers “across the board.”
She said that this event became “something to help our health care partners.”
“People need care providers,” said Padgett.
She said that the main goal of Malheur County Local Community Health Partnership (LCHP) working in conjunction with Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization is to achieve “better care for recipients” of EOCCO benefits.
Padgett said that Oregon Health Plan recipients need to be heard, saying, “we want their voice.”
As a care provider, she said, it is beneficial to the Oregon Health Plan to “know what their needs are” and one of the best ways to do that is to obtain feedback directly from the recipients themselves.
