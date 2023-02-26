ONTARIO — Four Rivers Cultural Center was the site of the Malheur County Health Care Career and Job Fair, an opportunity for local entities to seek out new talent in Malheur County. Booths were set up inside of the main foyer with some additional rooms used for resume preparation seminars and laptops set up to apply for available positions online or print out a hard copy application to remit to potential employers.

Explaining more about the event was Daisy Hovey, health community partnership coordinator, who gave a tour of what was being offered to attendees.



Tags

Load comments