Healing garden project will not materialize; Japanese garden to get additions

ONTARIO
The proposed Palmer Healing Rose Test Garden and Museum is not going to materialize after all, according to a letter from the project’s advisory board, which was delivered to the newspaper last week.
It was announced in early August of 2020 that the project was granted official tax exempt 501©3 status, allowing it to move forward as a nonprofit entity.
However, according to the written statement, addressed to “our many friends, neighbors, community members and local businesses” organizers had to make the “very difficult decision to dissolve” the corporation.
Revitalize Ontario member and former Ontario City Councilor Marty Justus explained more in an email on Monday morning.
“Revitize Ontario was only facilitating the use of our 501 3c until such time that the Healing Garden was able to establish their own nonprofit,” he said. “Once that was done. Revitize was no longer part of that project. I was working with the owner and the lead volunteer Mike Miller on an organizational plan for bringing the project forward.”
The newspaper reached out to Miller, local horticulturist and volunteer curator at Four Rivers Cultural Center’s Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, in a phone interview on Monday afternoon supplied more details as to why the project will not happen as originally planned. He was also the lead organizer of the project.
Miller said that those involved in the project “did everything above and beyond what was expected,” noting the high level of enthusiasm from the community.
“There was a lack of a working agreement,” he said, explaining that such an agreement should have been written up “six months ago,” as the corporation does not own the Palmer property.
“We were just stuck,” said Miller, who said without a working agreement there was nothing the corporation could do, including accept donations, monetary or otherwise to put toward the project.
He said how there was support from the community with “citizens willing to help” and that the momentum for the project was getting going.
“We wrote the letter at the request of Ellen Woodward,” said Miller, Woodward is the granddaughter of Dr. Charles Palmer, the property’s owner.
Another local garden project
At the Cultural Center’s Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, Miller said work is still being done.
“We have a really neat thing going in there,” he said.
This includes new landscaping, including some “garden elements,” which have been added and a large gate that will be integrated into the garden.
“It’s going to be spectacular,” said Miller, who said that the gate will be entirely coated in copper. “It’s a lot of copper!”
He said that the original goal was to have the gate up near Earth Day on Thursday or by the Community Serve Day event on Saturday. However, that will not be the case. Now the hope is that something will be done before Mother’s Day, Miller said, which he called “good timing,” saying that it would “excite people to come into the garden.”
As far as the copper-covered gate goes, Miller said it will be large structure.
“You’ll be able to see that thing from Payette,” he laughed.
