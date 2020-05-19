ONTARIO — Friends of the Palmer Healing Garden and Advisory Board members received an email message on May 14 letting them know that TVCC Foundation’s Garden Tour is officially going to be happening. An informational meeting to discuss further details about the healing garden being a part of the tour is slated for 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Palmer property on Southwest Second Avenue and Southwest 10th Street.
Friends of the Palmer Healing Garden is a fund that was conceived to further along the development of a rose garden project that has been in the works for some time according to Mike Miller, a local landscaping expert with many years worth of experience who is designing this local attraction.
The first big milestone for this project was set for Earth Day of this year, April 22, however those plans had to be altered in response to the pandemic stemming from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
In an email message from Lisa Miller sent on Monday afternoon, she said that anyone interested in becoming a member of the Friends of the Palmer Healing Garden is welcome to attend this informational meeting on Wednesday.
Two separate meeting regarding the tour will take place this week.
Confirming the date and locations of the Foundation’s annual garden tour was Cathy Yasuda, executive director for the TVCC Foundation. In an email on Tuesday morning, Yasuda provided more details about this upcoming event.
“Yes, we are moving forward with the Foundation Garden Tour on Saturday, June 20th. We will be following all the guidelines for social distancing and safety under Phase I of this pandemic. This event will look a little different because of COVID-19, but it will be wonderful to provide our community with an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and see some beautiful yards and gardens in our area. The tour will feature six locations in the Ontario and Nyssa area. We are finalizing the brochure/map and other details of the tour at a meeting today. We can get back in touch for additional information and for any questions you may have,” stated Yasuda.
She confirmed that the Friends of the Palmer Healing Garden meeting is a separate meeting than the one that she will be attending today with the Special Events Committee for the tour.
