VALE — Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control the Malheur County Court on Wednesday amended county policy on face coverings and social distancing for fully vaccinated employees and visitors in county buildings.
Under the amended policy, individuals age 5 or younger, or those with a disability or health-related issues do not have to wear protective face covering to enter or work inside the courthouse. There are other exceptions, too, including for those who need to read lips, or if it is otherwise allowed by the Oregon Judicial Department or presiding judge. Individuals standing or waiting outside a county building and maintaining 6 feet of physical distance from others is permitted without a mask. This also pertains to employees working outside or alone in a county vehicle. Face coverings also will not be required when eating or drinking, or when properly socially distanced.
For all others who do not want to wear a mask, the county will request proof of vaccination. The proof of vaccination for staff or visitors will be ‘voluntary’, according to the policy, and those who do not want to show proof will be required to wear a face covering.
Employees who have been vaccinated and have provided proof will not have to wear face coverings within their assigned work space. County employees will have to show proof to their department head, elected officials will need to show the county personnel officer, and department heads will report to the county judge.
County employees who work out in field for various tasks may be required to wear face coverings, depending on their locations and jobs.
“In other words, within the Malheur County Courthouse, there is no vaccination exemption for visitors or for County employees who have assigned work spaces outside the courthouse,” reads the policy.
Employees who have been vaccinated and verified will still have to wear masks in other county facilities.
Those who provide proof may go without wearing masks or other face coverings at buildings at Justice Court, the County Road Department, Bully Creek Park, Health Department, the Goodfellow Building (Veterans Service Office and Ambulance Service District, Community Corrections, Fair Office and the Building Department.
Bully Creek Park is campground which is 10 miles west of Vale and is operated and maintained by the county. It includes 40 campsites, restrooms with showers and covered shelters, as well as a two-land boat ramp with dock. The policy states that the rule applies only to buildings there.
Malheur County Attorney Stephanie Williams said this does include the multi-use restroom and shower facility there. However, she said, wearing masks inside that building is being done on an honor system and signs are posted.
If an individual claims to be fully vaccinated but refuses to provide proof, the only action will be to enforce physical distancing and facial covering requirements. Disposable face coverings will be provided to those who need them. Additionally, the policy states that proof of vaccination will only be viewed, not photocopied or kept on file. Additionally, lists of vaccinated individuals will not be made. Verification does not have to occur at each visit.
On Thursday, Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, introduced Senate Bill 872, which would prohibit public and private entities from conditioning service or employment opportunities based on vaccination status or the possession of a vaccine credential. The anti-discrimination legislation would also ban the government from preventing Oregonians from exercising First Amendment rights because of COVID-19 risks, according to her news release.
“No Oregonian should have to divulge medical information to participate in everyday life,” Thatcher said.
